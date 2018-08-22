Crook County primary results – live

The following results (contested races only) will be updated as we receive them. You may need to refresh your browser for the most current counts.

Precincts reporting:

8/17 reporting (Sundance North, South and Outside, Beulah, Aladdin, Elmore, Pine Haven and Colony)

US Senator

J. Barrasso 791

R. De La Fuente 9

D. Dodson 229

C. Hardy (withdrawn) 25

J. Holtz 28

A. VanRisseghem 7

US Representative

L. Cheney 814

R. Miller 147

B. Stanley 104

WY Governor

B. Dahlin 4

F. Friess 328

S. Galeotos 97

M. Gordon 399

H. Hageman 241

T. Haynes 70

WY Auditor

K. Racines 608

N. Winters 314

WY Treasurer

L. Christensen 543

C. Meier 400

R. Redo 39

State Senator Dist. 1

O. Driskill 608

J. McCullough 280

L. Seeley 224

Crook County Commissioner

F. Devish 619

S. Stahla 584

J. Whalen 603

Crook County Treasurer

S. Klocker 586

M. Kuhl 531

Crook County Assessor

T. Curren 572

L. Fletcher 517

Senior Citizen Service District Mill Levy

For 619

Against 517

Natural Resource District Mill Levy

For 548

Against 619