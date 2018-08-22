primary2018
Crook County primary results – live

The following results (contested races only) will be updated as we receive them. You may need to refresh your browser for the most current counts.

Precincts reporting:

8/17 reporting (Sundance North, South and Outside, Beulah, Aladdin, Elmore, Pine Haven and Colony)

 

US Senator

J. Barrasso  791

R. De La Fuente  9

D. Dodson 229

C. Hardy (withdrawn)  25

J. Holtz  28

A.  VanRisseghem  7

 

US Representative

L. Cheney 814

R. Miller  147

B. Stanley  104

WY Governor

B. Dahlin  4

F. Friess  328 

S. Galeotos 97

M. Gordon  399

H. Hageman  241

T. Haynes  70

WY Auditor

K. Racines  608

N. Winters  314

WY Treasurer

L. Christensen  543

C. Meier  400

R. Redo  39

State Senator Dist. 1

O. Driskill  608

J. McCullough  280

L. Seeley  224

Crook County Commissioner

F. Devish  619

S. Stahla  584

J. Whalen  603

Crook County Treasurer

S. Klocker  586

M. Kuhl  531

Crook County Assessor

T. Curren  572

L. Fletcher  517

Senior Citizen Service District Mill Levy

For  619

Against  517

Natural Resource District Mill Levy

For  548

Against  619