Crook County primary results – live

The following results (contested races only) will be updated as we receive them. You may need to refresh your browser for the most current counts.
Precincts reporting:
8/17 reporting (Sundance North, South and Outside, Beulah, Aladdin, Elmore, Pine Haven and Colony)
US Senator
J. Barrasso 791
R. De La Fuente 9
D. Dodson 229
C. Hardy (withdrawn) 25
J. Holtz 28
A. VanRisseghem 7
US Representative
L. Cheney 814
R. Miller 147
B. Stanley 104
WY Governor
B. Dahlin 4
F. Friess 328
S. Galeotos 97
M. Gordon 399
H. Hageman 241
T. Haynes 70
WY Auditor
K. Racines 608
N. Winters 314
WY Treasurer
L. Christensen 543
C. Meier 400
R. Redo 39
State Senator Dist. 1
O. Driskill 608
J. McCullough 280
L. Seeley 224
Crook County Commissioner
F. Devish 619
S. Stahla 584
J. Whalen 603
Crook County Treasurer
S. Klocker 586
M. Kuhl 531
Crook County Assessor
T. Curren 572
L. Fletcher 517
Senior Citizen Service District Mill Levy
For 619
Against 517
Natural Resource District Mill Levy
For 548
Against 619