Crook County Natural Resource District – June 30

Crook County Natural Resource District (CCNRD)

Board Meeting minutes from the June 30, 2017 Meeting

Call to Order

The Board Meeting was called to order at 4:36 pm by Mr. Chairman, Wayne Garman at the Sundance USDA Service Center 117 S. 21st. Street Sundance, WY 82729.

Attendance

Board: Wayne Garman, Ted Parsons, Lily Altaffer and Wanda Burget

Employees: Sarah Anderson, Raesha Sell & Carmen McIntyre

Guests: Mr. Garman introduced Katie Allen. Katie Allen shared her work experience and interest in participating in the PAC. She expressed interest in joining the PAC in support of the CCNRD getting a mill levy passed. She offered to create a strategic plan for the District present it at the next meeting along with her decision to join, or not to join the PAC.

MINUTES

Board of Supervisors reviewed the minutes from the last meeting. A motion was made to amend the minutes from the June 6, 2017 meeting. A new motion was made to correct the wording under item B. iii. A motion was made to conduct aerial imagery for a maximum cost of up to $64,000.

Forestry update:

Sarah gave an update on the NACD Forest Resource Policy Group Meeting. She said that other Districts asked how we were able to work with so many other entities across the region on a landscape scale. Wayne provided insight and compliments from participants of the meeting complementing Sarah’s professionalism and speaking ability along with her success at combatting the Mountain Pine Beetle. Project Status: Thinning Update: Three individuals pulled their contracts because they felt the cost share rate was too low therefore, there is additional funding for landowners. Sarah stated currently there are 9 verbal committed contracts. Fuels Mitigation: The Wildland Urban Interphase (WUI) funding in the amount of $19,000 is going towards three landowners adjacent to Forest Service property. Intensive thinning will be completed to reduce the risk of catastrophic fire. We still haven’t received the contract for the Black Buttes Fire Fuels reduction project as of late. Cut & Chunk: Two landowners have reported that they have seen pine beetle hit trees on their property. Stand Exams: Two contractors are conducting stand exams and will present a bill at the next meeting.

WATER QUALITY UPDATE:

Carmen delivered a brief water sampling summary and shared the results. Carmen explained that total coliform consists of all E. coli. E. coli is specific to warm blooded animals. The TMDL is actually for E. coli concentrations. Funding Status: Ms. McIntyre informed the board that we still haven’t received a funding update from Jennifer Zygmunt.

Coast Share Request: Ms. McIntyre asked on behalf of Mr. Altafffer for the board to provide cost share on his water pump that failed which was cost shared on in 2014. Ms. Altaffer refrained from all discussion and voting on the decision to provide cost assistance. A motion was made to deny the request unless additional information was presented that would justify the request causing the board to reconsider. The Board discussed the contract terms and affirmed that maintenance is the landowner’s responsibility and the Board did not want to start the precedent of funding projects following the contract period. Ms. Burget seconded the motion. Motion carried.

Financials

Voucher: Board signed the signature card to give Wanda Burget signature authority.

Ms. Altaffer made a motion to pay the bills. The motion was seconded by Ms. Burget. The Board reviewed & sign the June, 2017 Financial Voucher and the corresponding checks.

Reconciliation: The Board reviewed the reconciliation between the Bank and QuickBooks.

Financial Review: Raesha shared her communication with Ketel Thorstenson, LLP thus far and stated that the contract would be available soon.

Reserve Funds: Ms. Burget made a motion to add $1,800 to our vehicle replacement fund under the reserve account. Ms. Altaffer seconded the motion. Motion carried.

941 Quarterly Report- Wayne Garman signed the 2nd quarterly report

OPEN ISSUES

Pac Formation: The Board discussed information that needed to be conveyed to help get a mil levy passed. They stated that we need to identify the cost of tax that goes towards districts so that the people have a better understanding of how much it is and what it can help to do. The board wants to increase people’s education of how mils are accessed. The Board wants to spread the word of what we do. The Board would like to increase newspaper rite consistently about efforts. Identify champions for the County.

Wayne provided information on the Formation of the Special District Association The Board discussed financially contributing the WACD’s litigation budget. Ms. Burget made a motion to sponsor $100.00. Ms. Altaffer seconded the motion. Motion carried.

New Issues to Address

Chairman informed the Board that South Dakota Conservation Districts have their own Nursery which we may have the opportunity to purchase trees from in the future. State Funding Criteria: Signatures were obtained in approval of the State Funding Criteria Documents. The Budget Hearing was set for July 17, 2017, Monday at 12:00pm. August 1, 2017 at 12:00 will be the next regularly scheduled meeting. Leave Requests: Raesha Sell requested 4 days. July 3, 5-7th to visit Family and for one day on July 27th Morning-Lamb Show. The Board approved. Conservation District Nominations: Wayne Garman asked Raesha to look into the Conservation District awards so that we could nominate eligible Crook County residents.

Adjourn

No other business was needed to be discussed. A motion was made to adjourn the meeting at 6:43 pm. The motion was seconded.

Signature: _____________________________________ Date:_____________________

Signature: _____________________________________ Date:_____________________