Crook County Library hosts photographer Horsted program

Author/photographer Paul Horsted will reveal “then and now” images from the 1874 Black Hills ‘Custer’ Expedition in a slide program about his research and books at the Crook County Library in Sundance at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 23.

Horsted is co-author of “Exploring with Custer” and the companion volume “Crossing the Plains with Custer”. Both books document the route of the 1874 Black Hills Expedition, and feature “then and now” images at 50 historic photo sites scattered across the Black Hills (including near Sundance). Maps and GPS coordinates in the books guide readers to these sites as well as to camp areas and other historic locations along Custer’s 1874 trail.

Horsted has also authored several other coffee-table books featuring “then and now” photos of the Black Hills, Yellowstone National Park and his most recent, “Treasures of the National Parks”, a five-year project to discover historic photo sites in 24 National Parks. Horsted will briefly discuss these projects during his program, and will have copies of the new books available afterward.

The program is free of charge and suitable for all ages. Attendees are welcome to bring their books to have them signed by the author or purchase one at the event. More information about Horsted’s work is at www.paulhorsted.com.

For more information about the program please contact Jill Mackey at 283-1006 or crookcountylib@rangeweb.net.