Crook County Land Use Planning & Zoning – Dec. 1

CROOK COUNTY

LAND USE PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION

Regular Meeting

Minutes

Roger Connett Darryl Baker

Chairman Vice-Chairman

December 10, 2018

Members Present: Members Absent: Visitors: Staff: Chairman, Roger Connett Ted Rosencranz Bob W. Rudichar Tim Lyons Vice-Chairman, Darryl Baker Ed Scott Mary Yemington Callie Hilty Rodney Geil Lenora Dampman Ryan East

Chairman, Roger Connett called to order the regular meeting of the Crook County Land Use Planning & Zoning Commission December 10, 2018 at 7:01 p.m.

Amend and Adopt the Agenda

Chairman, Roger Connett asked if there were any amendments to the agenda. Vice-Chairman, Darryl Baker made a motion to approve the agenda as written; Mary Yemington seconded the motion which carried.

Approval of the Minutes

Chairman, Roger Connett asked if there were any additions or corrections to the September meeting minutes. Vice-Chairman, Darryl Baker made a motion to approve the minutes from the regular meeting held September 10, 2018; Mary Yemington seconded the motion which carried.

Public Hearing – Oudin Hill Subdivision

Chairman, Roger Connett opened the public hearing for the Oudin Hill Subdivision at 7:05 p.m. and asked if there were any public comments from any one attending the meeting. Callie Hilty, Bear Lodge Engineering explained the purpose for the subdivision application. Discussion was held about the total acreage owned by the applicant, the required access easement and road to the proposed subdivision lots, the variance requests, the needed corrections to the disclosure statement and plat. Vice-Chairman, Darryl Baker made a motion to continue this hearing to the next CCLUP&ZC meeting and at that time review the requested corrections; Mary Yemington seconded the motion which carried. Chairman, Roger Connett closed the public hearing for the Oudin Hill Subdivision at 7:38 p.m.

Public Hearing – Kaiser Subdivision

Chairman, Roger Connett opened the public hearing for the Kaiser Subdivision at 7:45 p.m. and asked if there were any public comments from any one attending the meeting. Ed Scott, Landowner and Volunteer Fire Fighter provided comments and concerns with the potential of catastrophic wild fire in the Pine Ridge area. Discussion was held about the concerns of wild fire in the Pine Ridge area, the required 60-foot access easement, the construction of the road to the proposed subdivision lots, the variance requests, needed corrections to the disclosure statement and plat. Mary Yemington made a motion to continue this hearing to the next CCLUP&ZC meeting; Rodney Geil seconded the motion which carried. Chairman, Roger Connett closed the public hearing for the Oudin Hill Subdivision at 8:44 p.m.

New Business

Chairman, Roger Connett opened discussion concerning preparing a comment letter for the Devils Tower Accessibility Project Environmental Assessment. Discussion was held and Vice-Chairman, Darryl Baker made a motion to have Chairman, Roger Connett rewrite the comment letter that was sent for the project scoping; Rodney Geil seconded the motion which carried.

Old Business

Chairman, Roger Connett opened discussion concerning revisions to the subdivision regulations. Discussion was held, and the commission members asked Tim Lyons to publish the regulation document to google docs, so the members could review and begin editing the document.

Vice-Chairman, Darryl Baker made a motion to adjourn the meeting; Rodney Geil seconded the motion which carried. The Crook County Land Use Planning & Zoning Commission regular monthly meeting adjourned at 9:17 p.m.

Next Regular Meeting

Monday, January 7, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Crook County Courthouse Jury Room, Sundance, Wyoming.

Timothy R. Lyons

Administrator