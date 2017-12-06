Crook County Land Use Planning & Zoning Commission – Nov. 13

Members Present: Chairman Roger Connett, Vice-Chairman Ted Rosencranz, Mary Yemington. Members Absent: Rodney Geil, Darryl Baker. Visitors: County Attorney Joe Baron. Staff: Tim Lyons

Chairman, Roger Connett called to order the regular meeting of the Crook County Land Use Planning & Zoning Commission November 13, 2017 at 7:01 p.m.

Amend and Adopt the Agenda: Chairman, Roger Connett asked if there were any amendments to the agenda. Ted Rosencranz made a motion to adopt the agenda; Mary Yemington seconded the motion which carried.

Approval of the Minutes: Chairman, Roger Connett asked if there were any additions or corrections to the October meeting minutes. Mary Yemington made a motion to approve the minutes from the regular meeting held October 10, 2017; Ted Rosencranz seconded the motion which carried.

Old Business:

Chairman, Roger Connett opened the review of the Crook County Small Wastewater Regulation draft. Discussion was held with County Attorney, Joe Baron and some changes and corrections were made. Joe Baron stated that he needed to finish his legal review of the regulation before the Commission can schedule a Public Hearing for the regulation. It was decided by unanimous consent to schedule the Commission’s Public Hearing as soon as Joe Baron has completed the legal review.

Ted Rosencranz made a motion to adjourn the meeting; Mary Yemington seconded the motion which carried. The Crook County Land Use Planning & Zoning Commission regular monthly meeting adjourned at 8:51 p.m.

Next Regular Meeting: Monday, December 11, 2017 at 7 p.m. in the Crook County Courthouse Jury Room, Sundance, Wyoming.

Submitted by Timothy R. Lyons, Administrator