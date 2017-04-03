CROOK COUNTY

LAND USE PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION

Regular Meeting

Minutes

Roger Connett Dave Osborne

Chairman Vice-Chairman

March 13, 2017

Members Present: Members Absent: Visitors: Staff: Dave Osborne, Vice-Chairman Roger Connett, Chairman Mike & Debbie Pixley Tim Lyons Ted Rosencranz Mary Yemington Callie Hilty Bobbi Betts Bonnie Beaudoin Joe Lambert Amanda Miller Jay Pixley Jeff Hall Ken Rathbun County Attorney, Joe Baron

Vice-Chairman, Dave Osborne called to order the regular meeting of the Crook County Land Use Planning & Zoning Commission March 13, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

Amend and Adopt the Agenda

Vice-Chairman, Dave Osborne asked if there were any amendments to the agenda. Hearing none he asked if there was a motion to adopt the agenda. Ted Rosencranz made a motion to adopt the agenda; Bobbi Betts seconded the motion which carried.

Approval of the Minutes

Vice-Chairman, Dave Osborne asked if there were any additions or corrections to the February meeting minutes. Ted Rosencranz made a motion to approve the minutes from the regular meeting held February 13, 2017; Bobbi Betts seconded the motion which carried.

Joint Subdivision Review Hearing

Crook County Land Use Planning & Zoning Commission Vice-Chairman, Dave Osborne opened the joint subdivision review hearing of the Crook County Land Use Planning & Zoning Commission and the City of Sundance Land Use & Planning at 7:05 p.m. to hear the subdivision application for the South Mountain Ranch Minor Subdivision. The City of Sundance Land Use Planning members present for the hearing were: Callie Hilty, Bonnie Beaudoin, Joe Lambert and Amanda Miller. Crook County Growth & Development Administrator, Tim Lyons provided a brief description of the subdivision application materials that had been submitted by the applicant, 4P Cattle Co., Mike Pixley, President and the application review performed by county staff. County Attorney, Joe Baron explained the legal process for altering and vacating a dedicated public road and utility easement. Vice-Chairman, Dave Osborne asked if the City of Sundance Land Use & Planning had any issues with the proposed subdivision; Callie Hilty responded by stating that the city has no issues with the subdivision proposal. Vice-Chairman, Dave Osborne then asked if there are any concerns from the public. Discussion was held concerning the proposed alteration and vacation of the dedicated public road and utility easements that cross the proposed subdivision. Ted Rosencranz made a motion to recommend that the Board of County Commissioners conditionally approval the subdivision subject to the alteration and vacation of the dedicated public road and utility easements; Bobbi Betts seconded the motion which carried. Vice-Chairman, Dave Osborne asked one last time if there are any concerns or comments from the public; hearing none he closed the joint subdivision review hearing for the proposed South Mountain Ranch Minor Subdivision at 7:24 p.m.

The Crook County Land Use Planning & Zoning Commission returned back to the remaining agenda items for their regular monthly meeting at 7:33 p.m.

Old Business

Vice-Chairman, Dave Osborne opened the discussion concerning the Delegation Agreement with the Wyoming Department Environmental Quality and the writing of a new Small Wastewater Regulation. Discussion was held concerning the drafting of the new Small Wastewater Regulation to include the requirement for installer certification. Ted Rosencranz made a motion that Crook County move forward in getting our county delegated through Wyoming Department Environmental Quality to review and approve small wastewater permit applications and develop our own regulation that does not include installer certification; Vice-Chairman, Dave Osborne seconded the motion which carried. Additional discussion was held concerning voluntary certification of small wastewater installers.

Ted Rosencranz made a motion to adjourn the meeting; Bobbi Betts seconded the motion which carried.

The Crook County Land Use Planning & Zoning Commission regular monthly meeting adjourned at 8:21 p.m.

Next Regular Meeting

Monday, April 10, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the Crook County Courthouse Community Room, Sundance, Wyoming.

Timothy R. Lyons

Administrator