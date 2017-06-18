Members Present: Chairman Roger Connett, Ted Rosencranz, Mary Yemington, Darryl Baker; Members Absent: Vice-Chairman Dave Osborne; Staff: Tim Lyons.

Chairman, Roger Connett called to order the regular meeting of the Crook County Land Use Planning & Zoning Commission June 12, 2017 at 7:02 p.m.

Amend and Adopt the Agenda – Chairman, Roger Connett asked if there were any amendments to the agenda. Ted Rosencranz made a motion to adopt the agenda as written; Mary Yemington seconded the motion which carried.

Approval of the Minutes – Chairman, Roger Connett asked if there were any additions or corrections to the May meeting minutes. Ted Rosencranz made a motion to approve the minutes from the regular meeting held May 8, 2017; Mary Yemington seconded the motion which carried.

Old Business – Chairman, Roger Connett opened discussion concerning the review of the Crook County Small Wastewater Regulation draft. Discussion was held and some changes were suggested. Tim Lyons stated that he would make the suggested changes to the draft document and provide an updated copy to the Commission members before the July meeting. No action was taken, and this discussion will continue at the Commission’s next regular meeting.

Ted Rosencranz made a motion to adjourn the meeting; Mary Yemington seconded the motion which carried.

The Crook County Land Use Planning & Zoning Commission regular monthly meeting adjourned at 8 p.m.

Next Regular Meeting – Monday, July 10, 2017 at 7 p.m. in the Crook County Courthouse Jury Room, Sundance, Wyoming.

Submitted by Timothy R. Lyons, Administrator