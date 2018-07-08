CROOK COUNTY

LAND USE PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION

Regular Meeting

Minutes

Roger Connett Ted Rosencranz

Chairman Vice-Chairman

June 11, 2018

Members Present: Members Absent: Visitors: Staff: Chairman, Roger Connett Vice-Chairman, Ted Rosencranz Tim Lyons Mary Yemington Darryl Baker Rodney Geil

Chairman, Roger Connett called to order the regular meeting of the Crook County Land Use Planning & Zoning Commission June 11, 2018 at 7:10 p.m.

Amend and Adopt the Agenda

Chairman, Roger Connett asked if there were any amendments to the agenda. Darryl Baker asked that House Bill 0014 be added to the agenda for discussion. Darryl Baker made a motion to adopt the amended agenda; Mary Yemington seconded the motion which carried.

Approval of the Minutes

Chairman, Roger Connett asked if there were any additions or corrections to the May meeting minutes. Darryl Baker made a motion to approve the minutes from the regular meeting held May 7, 2018; Mary Yemington seconded the motion which carried.

New Business

Chairman, Roger Connett opened discussion concerning the approval of the Re-plat of Lot 1 of the Serendip Minor Subdivision by the County Commissioners and the need for changes to the subdivision regulations. Discussion was held concerning the re-platting of subdivision lots and how House Bill 0014 affects the current subdivision regulations and suggested changes to the Major and Minor Subdivision Regulation were drafted. No action was taken as this will be further discussed at the next meeting.

Darryl Baker made a motion to adjourn the meeting; Rodney Geil seconded the motion which carried. The Crook County Land Use Planning & Zoning Commission regular monthly meeting adjourned at 9:27 p.m.

Next Regular Meeting

Monday, July 9, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. in the Crook County Courthouse Jury Room, Sundance, Wyoming.

Timothy R. Lyons

Administrator