Crook County Land Use Planning & Zoning Commission – Jan. 9

CROOK COUNTY

LAND USE PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION

Regular Meeting

Minutes

Roger Connett Dave Osborne

Chairman Vice-Chairman

January 9, 2017

Members Present: Members Absent: Visitors: Staff: Roger Connett, Chairman Tim Lyons Mary Yemington Bobbi Betts Ted Rosencranz Dave Osborne, Vice-Chairman

Chairman, Roger Connett called to order the regular meeting of the Crook County Land Use Planning & Zoning Commission January 9, 2017 at 7:01 p.m.

Amend and Adopt the Agenda

Chairman, Roger Connett asked if there were any amendments to the agenda. Hearing none he asked if there was a motion to adopt the agenda. Ted Rosencranz made a motion to adopt the agenda; Mary Yemington seconded the motion which carried.

Approval of the Minutes

Chairman, Roger Connett asked if there were any changes or corrections to the December meeting minutes. Hearing none he asked if there was a motion to approve the minutes from the regular meeting held December 12, 2016. Ted Rosencranz made a motion to approve the minutes as written; Mary Yemington seconded the motion which carried

Public Hearing

Chairman, Roger Connett opened the public hearing for the Major Subdivision Regulation at 7:05 p.m. The only comments received were in writing from the Crook County Natural Resource District. Discussion was held concerning the suggested changes and the commission accepted and approved the changes. CCLUP&ZC member Mary Yemington also suggested some additional spelling and grammar corrections that were also accepted and approved by the commission. Chairman, Roger Connett closed the public hearing at 7:38 p.m. and Ted Rosencranz made a motion to approve the Major Subdivision Regulation with the approved changes and to move the regulation document on to the Board of County Commissioners with the recommendation for the County Commissioners to set a hearing for approval and adoption of the Major Subdivision Regulation; Bobbi Betts seconded the motion which carried.

New Business

Chairman, Roger Connett opened the discussion concerning the Delegation Agreement with the Wyoming Department Environmental Quality and the writing of a new Small Wastewater Regulation. This discussion will continue at the next regular meeting; no action was taken.

Ted Rosencranz made a motion to adjourn the meeting; Bobbi Betts seconded the motion which carried.

The Crook County Land Use Planning & Zoning Commission regular monthly meeting adjourned at 8:53 p.m.

Next Regular Meeting

Monday, February 13, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the Crook County Courthouse Jury Room, Sundance, Wyoming.

Timothy R. Lyons

Administrator