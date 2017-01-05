Crook County Land Use Planning & Zoning Commission – Dec. 12

Members Present: Chairman Roger Connett, Mary Yemington, Bobbi Betts, Ted Rosencranz; Members Absent: Vice-Chairman Dave Osborne; Staff: Tim Lyons.

Chairman, Roger Connett called to order the regular meeting of the Crook County Land Use Planning & Zoning Commission December 12, 2016 at 7:01 p.m.

Amend and Adopt the Agenda – Chairman, Roger Connett asked if there were any amendments to the agenda. Hearing none he asked if there was a motion to adopt the agenda. Ted Rosencranz made a motion to adopt the agenda; Bobbi Betts seconded the motion which carried.

Approval of the Minutes – Chairman, Roger Connett asked if there were any changes or corrections to the November meeting minutes. Hearing none he asked if there was a motion to approve the minutes from the regular meeting held November 7, 2016. Ted Rosencranz made a motion to approve the minutes as written; Bobbi Betts seconded the motion which carried.

New Business –

Chairman, Roger Connett opened the discussion concerning the Major Subdivision Regulation Final Draft. Discussion was held and some grammar and punctuation corrections were made. Mary Yemington made a motion to accept the Major Subdivision Regulation Final Draft as revised this evening and set the Public Hearing for January 9th, 2017; Bobbi Betts seconded the motion which carried.

Ted Rosencranz made a motion to adjourn the meeting; Bobbi Betts seconded the motion which carried.

The Crook County Land Use Planning & Zoning Commission regular monthly meeting adjourned at 9:14 p.m.

Next Regular Meeting – Monday, January 9, 2017 at 7 p.m. in the Crook County Courthouse Jury Room, Sundance, Wyoming.

Submitted by Timothy R. Lyons