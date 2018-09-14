Crook County Fair Board – Sept. 4

Crook County Fair Board

PO Box 473

Sundance, WY 82729

Board Meeting – September 4, 2018

President Peggy Boardman called the regular board meeting of the Crook County Fair Board to order at 5:41 pm. The Pledge of Allegiance was said.

Board members present: Peggy Boardman, Bob Burke, Ted Rosencranz, Lonny Bossman, Justin Gerstner

Employee present: Carolyn Fowler

Visitors: Bobbi Butler, Terri Johnson, Tally Hughes, Pat Liebsack, Mary Ann Hlavka, Stevie Phillips, Teresa Fordyce, Ivan Cranston, Julie Zaato, Tessa Sanderson

Bob moved to approve the agenda as amended, Ted seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Ted moved to approve the minutes from the August 6, 2018 meeting, Lonny seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Ted gave the Treasurer’s Report.

$ 2,654.14 August Income

$ 14,745.31 August Expense

$ -12,091.17 Net Loss

$ 71,922.52 August Balance

Carolyn gave the Secretary Report.

Peggy discussed the maintenance position.

Committee reports: Bobbi gave the Livestock Committee report. A meeting will be held in the next month or two to discuss any changes needed.

Peggy gave the Awards Committee report.

Old Business:

Electrical for the big barn was discussed.

Commissioners will meet about all county vehicles that were totaled in the hail storm. The fair truck was one of them.

Third reading on the policy change to charge $25 per animal per night for overnight stay.

Finalize 2019 fair dates of July 20-28, 2019.

RMAF dates are November 7-10, 2018. Peggy is checking to see if she can go.

WAF dates are October 3-5, 2018 in Evanston

Lonny moved to pay bills, Bob seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

New Business:

Ted resigned as a board member effective at the end of the meeting. Ted nominated Lonny to be Treasurer, Peggy seconded. Bob moved for a unanimous ballot, Justin seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Justin Gerstner will be Secretary.

Superintendents presented their reviews of the fair.

Lonny moved to adjourn at 7:45 pm, Bob seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

The next meeting is scheduled for October 1, 2018 at 5:30 pm.

Justin Gerstner, Secretary