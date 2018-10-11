Crook County Fair Board – Oct. 1

Crook County Fair Board

PO Box 473

Sundance, WY 82729

Board Meeting – October 1, 2018

President Peggy Boardman called the regular board meeting of the Crook County Fair Board to order at 5:40 pm. The Pledge of Allegiance was said.

Board members present: Peggy Boardman, Lonny Bossman, Justin Gerstner

Board members absent: Bob Burke

Employee present: Carolyn Fowler, Jessica Weinand

Visitors: Terri Johnson, Tanja Miller

Lonny moved to approve the agenda, Justin seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Tanja gave a review of the Dairy Goat Show. It was a good turnout, everyone enjoyed it. They will return in 2019.

Lonny moved to approve the minutes from the September 4, 2018 meeting, Justin seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Lonny gave the Treasurer’s Report.

$ 12,611.19 September Income

$ 5,210.87 September Expense

$ 7,400.32 Net Income

$ 65,736.46 September Balance

Carolyn gave the Secretary Report. Lonny moved to offer Larry and Deanna Steele a family membership for setting up the barn and everything they have done for the fairgrounds this year, Justin seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Maintenance projects were discussed. Justin moved to pay the maintenance position $15.50/hour, Lonny amended the motion to add after 6 months, depending on progress, increase pay to $16.00, after another 6 months increase pay to $16.50, Justin seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Old Business:

The Fair Board will keep the truck. Hail damage will be fixed.

Peggy will not be able to attend the RMAF.

No update on the barn electrical.

New Business:

Fair premiums will remain the same.

Placing of snow was discussed.

Lonny moved to pay bills including any outstanding bills to come, Justin seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Lonny moved to adjourn at 7:28 pm, Justin seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

The next meeting is scheduled for November 5, 2018 at 5:30 pm.

Justin Gerstner, Secretary