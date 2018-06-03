Crook County Fair Board

May 7, 2018

Chairman Peggy Boardman called the regular board meeting of the Crook County Fair Board to order at 5:40 p.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was said.

Board members present: Peggy Boardman, Ted Rosencranz, Judy McCullough

Board members absent: Bob Burke, Lonny Bossman, available by phone

Employees present: Carolyn Fowler, Dave Ellsbury

Visitors: Terri Johnson, Tanja Miller, Doug Ramsey

Ted moved to approve the agenda as amended, Judy seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Judy moved to approve the minutes from the April 2, 2018 meeting, Ted seconded. Ted made a friendly amendment to amend the motion to pay bills to, “in addition to bills received but didn’t have time to cut the checks”, all ayes, motion carried.

Ted gave the Treasurer’s Report.

$ 9,572.25 April Income

$ 20,806.37 April Expense

$ -11,234.12 Net Loss

$ 101,932.33 April Balance

Ted moved to pay bills, Judy seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Guest: Tanja Miller discussed a milk testing competition for dairy goats. Milking can be done on Tuesday and Wednesday during fair week. Judy moved to add the Dairy Goat Milk Competition to the fair book and depending on interest, the fair board will know whether to go forward with paying the test fee, Ted seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Doug Ramsey with the Rod & Gun Club discussed acoustics for the Shooting Sports Building. Dave researched the cost range to be between $3,000 to $5,000. Doug will take the information to the next Rod & Gun Club meeting,

Carolyn gave the Secretary Report. Judy moved to use Big D for port-o-pots at fair, Ted seconded, all ayes, motion carried. Ted moved to offer $600 for Croell to use the barn for three days for their dance in June, Peggy seconded, all ayes, motion carried. Ted moved to upgrade the laptop, Judy seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Dave gave the Maintenance Report. Peggy mentioned a larger storage shed cannot be a permanent structure due to the easement that is located in that area.

Terri gave the Livestock Committee Report.

Ted gave the Entertainment Report. Lonny was called for discussion about the youth rough stock rodeo. Ted moved to move forward with the youth rough stock event with the assistance of the CCHA manpower to put it on, get a quote for insurance coverage, take donations to help cover the cost, Lonny seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Peggy gave the Awards Committee report.

Old Business: Mapping for the fairgrounds is in progress.

Powder River Energy will be putting in power lines and upgrading this summer.

New Business: Weigh-in will be May 30 from 5:30 to 7:00 pm. Advertising in the newspaper will be the same as last year. Carolyn will have radio ads recorded.

Judy moved to adjourn at 8:26 pm, Ted seconded, discussion was held, all ayes, motion carried.

The next meeting is scheduled for June 4, 2018 at 5:30 p.m.

Submitted by Judy McCullough, Crook County Fair Board Secretary