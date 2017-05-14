Crook County Fair Board – May 1

Crook County Fair Board

PO Box 473

Sundance, WY 82729

Board Meeting – May 1, 2017

Chairman Peggy Boardman called the regular board meeting of the Crook County Fair Board to order at 5:33 pm. The Pledge of Allegiance was said.

Board members present: Peggy Boardman, Ted Rosencranz, Bob Burke, Judy McCullough

Board member absent: Lonny Bossman

Employees present: Carolyn Fowler, Kyndell Shoun

Visitors: Sara Fleenor, Bobbi Butler, Terri Johnson

Ted moved to approve the agenda, Bob seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Guests: Sara suggested May 23 from 6 – 6:30 pm for sheep and swine weigh-in. Discussion was held on pig barn improvements. Judy moved for Sara to take the $2,000 4H donation for the pig barn to put in insulation upon approval of the commissioners, Bob seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Bob moved to approve the minutes from the April 3, 2017 meeting, Judy seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Ted gave the Treasurer’s Report.

$ 5,680.79 April Income

$ 17,314.03 April Expense

$ -11,633.24 Net Loss

$ 86,203.59 April Balance

Carolyn gave the Secretary Report. Ted moved to order 25 of the 20 oz Polar Camel mugs, Judy seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Kyndell gave the Maintenance Report. Ted moved to do the $655.70 quote for electrical in the big barn, Judy seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Carolyn gave the Entertainment Committee report.

Bobbi gave the Livestock Committee report.

Peggy gave the Awards Committee report.

Old Business: Discussion was held on the water line to the arena. No quote has been received yet.

New Business: Bob moved to approve the following resolution:

RESOLUTION NO. 2017-1

FISCAL YEAR 2017 BUDGET AMENDMENT

WHEREAS Crook County Fair Board adopted the Fiscal Year 2017 budget in accordance with the Wyoming Uniform Fiscal Procedures Act W.S. 16-4-101 et seq.; and

WHEREAS the Crook County Fair Board on April 3, 2017 requested that the Fair Secretary notify and obtain the permission of the Crook County Commissioners to transfer $2,500 from Propane to Repairs & Maintenance to cover end of the fiscal year repairs & maintenance; and

WHEREAS the Board of County Commissioners approved this proposed amendment to the Fair Board’s Fiscal Year 2017 Budget in accordance with W.S. 16-4-11©; and

WHEREAS, no protests were received regarding such transfer.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the following budget amendments are made:

FROM: Propane Amount: $2,500.00

TO: Repairs & Maintenance Amount: $2,500.00

Fair Board in and for the County of Crook, Wyoming, Peggy Boardman, President, Bob Burke, Vice President, Judy McCullough, Secretary, Ted Rosencranz, Treasurer, Lonny Bossman, Member.

State of Wyoming }

County of Crook }

Signed or attested before me on May 1, 2017, by Peggy Boardman, President, Bob Burke, Vice President, Judy McCullough, Secretary, Ted Rosencranz, Treasurer, and Lonny Bossman, Member on behalf of and with authority of the Crook County Fair Board

Seconded by Judy, all ayes, motion carried.

Judy moved to have Trinity design and do the promotion and the ads for the fair, Ted seconded,

all ayes, motion carried.

Ted moved to pay bills except for Keller Construction until work is complete, daylight needs

closed in on the ends of the building, Bob seconded, all ayes, motion carried. Ted moved to approve

four additional bills when they come in, Bob seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Ted moved to adjourn at 7:40 pm, Bob seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

The next meeting is scheduled for June 5, 2017 at 5:30 pm.

Judy McCullough, Secretary