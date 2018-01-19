Crook County Fair Board – Jan. 8

Chairman Peggy Boardman called the regular board meeting of the Crook County Fair Board to order at 5:27 p.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was said.

Board members present: Peggy Boardman, Ted Rosencranz, Bob Burke, Judy McCullough, Lonny Bossman.

Employees present: Carolyn Fowler, Dave Ellsbury.

Ted nominated Peggy for president; Judy seconded; all ayes.

Ted nominated Bob for vice president; Judy seconded; all ayes.

Peggy nominated Ted for treasurer; Lonny seconded; all ayes.

Bob nominated Judy for secretary; Lonny seconded; all ayes.

Judy moved to approve the agenda; Bob seconded; Ted amended motion to move pay bills after the treasurer report for each meeting; all ayes; motion carried.

Guests: Ty Krell with Crook County Horseman’s Association (CCHA) discussed the contract for 2018. The gate fee split with the Fair Board will be 50/50. Ted moved to accept the contract with the CCHA as amended; Bob seconded; all ayes; motion carried.

Ted moved to approve the minutes from the December 4, 2017 meeting; Bob seconded; all ayes; motion carried.

Ted gave the Treasurer’s Report. $37,401.29 December Income. $6,714.74 December Expense. $30,686.55 Net Income. $107,341.39 December Balance.

Judy moved to pay the bills in addition to the retirement check that needs completed; Ted seconded; all ayes; motion carried.

Carolyn gave the Secretary Report. Ted moved to run the fair book cover contest ad for one week in all papers for $136; Judy seconded; all ayes; motion carried.

Dave gave the Maintenance Report. Ted moved to let Dave regulate the days of usage of a heel-o-matic in the barn; Judy seconded; Lonny amended the motion to make this a trial period. If it doesn’t work, the heel-o-mate won’t be allowed. Judy seconded; all ayes; motion carried.

Lonny gave the Horse Committee report. Lonny moved to have a two day horse show as a trial for 2018; Judy seconded; all ayes; motion carried.

Old Business:

Carolyn will get a quote for an online scrubber machine with supplies.

The lights for the big barn will come in during March. The light replacement will be done at that time.

New Business: Fair activities were discussed. No changes were made to the employee job descriptions.

Judy moved to adjourn at 7:29 p.m.; Bob seconded; all ayes; motion carried.

The next meeting is scheduled for February 5, 2018 at 5:30 p.m.

Submitted by Judy McCullough, Secretary