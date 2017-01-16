Crook County Fair Board – Jan. 3

Crook County Fair Board

PO Box 473

Sundance, WY 82729

Board Meeting – January 3, 2017

Chairman Peggy Boardman called the regular board meeting of the Crook County Fair Board to order at 5:36 pm. The Pledge of Allegiance was said.

Board members present: Peggy Boardman, Judy McCullough, Bob Burke, Lonny Bossman

Board members absent: Ted Rosencranz

Employees present: Carolyn Fowler, Kyndell Shoun

Visitors:

Judy nominated Ted for treasurer, Bob moved for unanimous ballot, Lonny seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Judy nominated Peggy for president, Bob seconded, all ayes.

Judy nominated Bob for vice president, Lonny seconded, all ayes.

Lonny nominated Judy for secretary, Bob seconded, all ayes.

Judy moved to approve the agenda, Bob seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Bob moved to approve the minutes of the December 13, 2016 meeting, Judy seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Carolyn gave the Treasurer’s Report.

$ 37,820.56 December Income

$ 5,506.04 December Expense

$ 32,314.52 Net Income

$ 87,857.69 December Balance

Carolyn gave the Secretary Report.

Kyndell gave the Maintenance Report.

Peggy gave the Awards Committee report. Carolyn will get information about putting the committee’s financial information on QuickBooks.

Carolyn gave the Entertainment Committee report. Judy moved to pay the $500 deposit for Fun On the Go in February, Lonny seconded, all ayes, motion carried. Schedule changes were discussed.

New Business: Judy moved to accept the job description of the fairgrounds maintenance position, Bob seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Carolyn explained the resolutions from the County Commissioners regarding investing of funds and handling bad payments. The auditor’s report was explained.

Judy moved to accept the final draft of the Policies and Procedures, Bob seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Judy moved to pay the current bills, as well as Dillons, NAPA and City of Sundance, Lonny seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Bob moved to adjourn at 6:30 pm, Judy seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

The next meeting is scheduled for February 6, 2017 at 5:30 pm.

Carolyn Fowler, Office Secretary