Crook County Fair Board – Dec. 13

Chairman Peggy Boardman called the regular board meeting of the Crook County Fair Board to order at 5:42 p.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was said.

Board members present: Peggy Boardman, Ted Rosencranz, Judy McCullough, Bob Burke via phone.

Board members absent: Lonny Bossman

Employees present: Carolyn Fowler, Kyndell Shoun

Visitors: Sara Fleenor

Judy moved to approve the agenda, Ted seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Guests: Sara discussed hosting a judges training in town. At least five need to attend in order to have it here. Judy moved to let Sara advertise and get people invited to training for static judges, discussion followed. Ted seconded the motion, all ayes, motion carried.

Beef weigh-in is set for January 29, 2017. The arena needs to be closed from 1 to 1:30 p.m.

Ted moved to approve the minutes of the November 7, 2016 meeting, Judy seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Ted gave the Treasurer’s Report.

$18,320.64 November Income

$6,616.69 November Expense

$11,703.95 Net Income

$55,534.61 November Balance

Carolyn gave the Secretary Report. Ted moved to wipe clean the two computer towers before disposing them, Judy seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Kyndell gave the Maintenance Report.

Carolyn gave the Entertainment Committee report. Judy moved to hire the Lazy L Band for fair, Ted seconded, all ayes, motion carried. The ranch rodeo is scheduled for noon on July 29, subject to change. The tentative time for the BBQ is 3 p.m. and the livestock sale at 5 p.m.

Peggy gave the Awards Committee report.

Old Business: Ted moved to accept the changes to the Policies and Procedures, Judy seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

New Business: No new business.

Judy moved to pay the bills, Ted seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

The board went into Executive Session at 6:58 p.m. to discuss an employee issue.

The board came back into regular session at 7:45 p.m.

Ted moved to adjourn at 7:46 p.m., Judy seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

The next meeting is scheduled for January 3, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.

Submitted by Carolyn Fowler, Office Secretary