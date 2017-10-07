Crook County Fair Board – Aug. 7 & Sept. 5

Crook County Fair Board

Aug. 7

Chairman Peggy Boardman called the regular board meeting of the Crook County Fair Board to order at 5:29 p.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was said.

Board members present: Peggy Boardman, Bob Burke, Ted Rosencranz, Lonny Bossman, Judy McCullough. Employees present: Carolyn Fowler. Visitors: Linda Fritz, Terri Johnson, Bobbi Butler, Kelly Dennis, Steve Stahla, Susan Pillen, Rick Pillen, Tyler Lindholm, Zeb Rosencranz, Joe Baron.

Bob moved to approve the agenda, Judy seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Guests: Susan and Rick Pillen discussed the refusal of payment from the Fair Board for the youth rough stock rodeo. Ted moved to pay $4,500 to WJP Memorial with the requirement they send financial records, a copy of the 501c3 and a bill, due to the fact the Fair Board has heard different information about funding for the event, Judy seconded, discussion was held, all ayes, motion carried.

Judy moved to approve the minutes from the July 10, 2017 meeting, Bob seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Ted gave the Treasurer’s Report.

$ -1,030.37 July Income

$ 27,466.96 July Expense

$ -28,497.33 Net Loss

$ 45,140.51 July Balance

Carolyn gave the Secretary Report. Ted moved to approve comp time for overtime hours worked, Lonny seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Ted discussed maintenance. Problems were found at the concession/shower building. Ted moved to pay for new breakers out of maintenance for the lights in the big barn, Lonny seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Bobbi gave the livestock report.

Peggy gave the Awards Committee report.

Carolyn gave the Entertainment Committee report. Judy moved to pay CCHA $50 of change added to the cash bags for the ranch rodeo, Bob seconded, 3 ayes, 1 nay, motion carried

Old Business: Ted has not heard any information on the floor cleaning machine.

New Business: Board members reviewed the final budget. Ted moved to approve the final budget, Bob seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Overhead lights in the big barn need replaced.

Ted moved to make the 2018 fair dates July 21-July 29, 2018, Bob seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Choosing of the 2018 fair theme is tabled for the next board meeting.

Fair board meetings will continue to be on the first Monday of the month.

Bob moved to pay Antonio Delfino for maintenance during fair week, Judy seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Bob moved to pay $200 to Garrett Forsberg for the use of his golf cart, Judy seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Judy moved to pay bills, Bob seconded, all ayes, motion carried. Judy moved to pay the ribbon premiums with the exception of check number 5538, Lonny seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Bob moved to adjourn at 7:35pm, Judy seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

The next meeting is scheduled for September 5, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 5

Chairman Peggy Boardman called the regular board meeting of the Crook County Fair Board to order at 5:34 p.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was said.

Board members present: Peggy Boardman, Ted Rosencranz, Lonny Bossman, Judy McCullough. Board member absent: Bob Burke. Employee present: Carolyn Fowler. Visitors: Terri Johnson, Bobbi Butler, Sara Fleenor, Stevie Phillips, Teresa Fordyce, Tammy Needham, Mary Sell, Julie Ridinger, Johnie Ridinger, Joe Baron, Zeb Rosencranz.

Lonny moved to approve the agenda, Ted seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Guests: Superintendents reviewed their areas of the fair. Discussion was held about showing the same animals in two different fairs. It is against the rules in the fair book.

Lonny moved to approve the minutes from the August 7, 2017 meeting as amended, Judy seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Discussion was held about the payment for the WJP Memorial rodeo. Motion was made by Ted and seconded that since the Pillens did not meet the requirements of the motion made at the August 7, 2017 meeting by a failure to produce the 501c3 non-profit status, to pay $1,600 for the mini-bulls and $1,750 for the mini-broncs for a total of $3,350 as agreed to in the email dated May 10, 2017 contingent upon receiving a signed voucher with an attached invoice. Motion carried.

Ted gave the Treasurer’s Report.

$ 11,352.84 August Income

$ 5,516.60 August Expense

$ 5,836.24 Net Income

$ 40,822.42 August Balance

Carolyn gave the Secretary Report. Ted moved to waive the rental fee for the shooting sports building for the public meeting with James Goodrich from State Fair, Lonny seconded, all ayes, motion carried. Ted moved to put an ad in the Wyoming Livestock Roundup for the Fall Cattlemen’s Edition, Lonny seconded, all ayes, motion carried. Ted moved to approve the quote for the renaissance fair that Carolyn typed, Lonny seconded, all ayes, motion carried. Ted moved to pay the four additional premium checks, Lonny seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Ted moved to pay bills, Lonny seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Peggy left the meeting at 7:25 pm. Ted presided over the meeting.

Ted discussed maintenance.

Teresa gave the Awards Committee report.

Old Business: Fair themes will be discussed at the next meeting.

New Business: Superintendent reviews were given under Guests.

Lonny moved to go into executive session at 8:01 pm, Judy seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Board came out of executive session at 8:14 pm. Judy moved to remove the premiums from those who violated the rules in the fair book regarding showing the same animals at two different fairs which is printed and stated in the fair book, Lonny seconded, discussion held that violator will not be able to show next year, all ayes, motion carried.

Lonny moved to adjourn at 8:16 pm, Judy seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

The next meeting is scheduled for October 2, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.