Crook County Fair Board – Aug. 6

Board Meeting – August 6, 2018

President Peggy Boardman called the regular board meeting of the Crook County Fair Board to order at 5:52 pm. The Pledge of Allegiance was said.

Board members present: Peggy Boardman, Ted Rosencranz, Lonny Bossman, Justin Gerstner, Bob Burke

Employee present: Carolyn Fowler

Visitors: Bobbi Butler, Terri Johnson

Lonny moved to approve the agenda as amended, Bob seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Bob moved to approve the minutes from the July 9, 2018 meeting, Ted seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Ted gave the Treasurer’s Report.

$ 18,256.31 July Income

$ 40,885.92 July Expense

$ -22,629.61 Net Loss

$ 79,501.57 July Balance

Carolyn gave the Secretary Report.

Discussion was held on maintenance projects.

Committee reports: Bobbi gave the livestock committee report.

Peggy gave the Awards Committee report.

Old Business:

Second reading on the policy change to charge $25 per animal per night for overnight stay.

New Business:

Tentative fair dates for 2019 are July 20-28. The fair theme is Seeing the Future Thru the Pasture.

Barn maintenance was discussed.

Board meetings will continue to be the first Monday of the first full week of the month at 5:30 pm.

Lonny moved to pay bills including the invoices just received, Bob seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

Lonny moved to adjourn at 8:01 pm, Bob seconded, all ayes, motion carried.

The next meeting is scheduled for September 4, 2018 at 5:30 pm.

Carolyn Fowler, Office Secretary