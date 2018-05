Crook County athletes participate in Spring Area Games

On April 25 and 26, the Crook County Special Olympics team participated in their Spring Area Games held in Gillette. Athletes competed in basketball, track, and swimming. On May 16-19, the team will go to Laramie for State. Below are the results.

Hulett Athletes

Kyle Biggs – Swimming (Bronze, Gold and Gold), Three-on-three Basketball (Gold)

Henry Hodges – Track (Silver, Silver, Silver and Bronze), Basketball Skills (Silver)

Morgan Krul – Track (Silver, Bronze, Bronze and Gold), Basketball Skills (Bronze)

Adam Perry – Track (Fourth, Bronze, Silver and Gold), Three-on-three Basketball (Gold)

Moorcroft Athletes

Jarod Bray – Track (Bronze, Bronze, Silver and Fourth), Three-on-three Basketball (Silver)

Weston Allred – Track (Bronze, Gold, Bronze and Bronze), Basketball Skills (Fourth)

Katylynn McAllister – Swimming (Gold, Silver and Gold), Three-on-three Basketball (Gold)

Bryce Merchen – Track (Gold, Silver, Silver and Bronze), Basketball Skills (Gold)

Hayden Regan – Basketball Skills (Silver)

Sundance Athletes

Jory Browen – Track (Gold, Silver, Bronze and Bronze), Basketball Skills (Bronze)

Dalton Byrne – Track- Silver, Silver, Gold and Gold), Three-on-three Basketball (Gold)

Bren Anderson – Track (Silver, Fourth, Silver and Fourth), Basketball Skills (Gold)

Wade Byrne – Track (Gold, Gold, Gold and Gold), Basketball Skills (Gold)

Chance Duvall – Swimming (Gold and Silver)

Chase Garman – Track (Bronze, Bronze, Fourth and Bronze), Basketball Skills (Silver)

Kamby Schuler – Track (Gold, Fourth and Gold)

Breanna Ulmer – Swimming (Silver, Bronze and Silver), Three-on-three Basketball (Silver)

Spencer Ward – Track (Fourth, Silver, Gold and Gold), Three-on-three Basketball (Silver)