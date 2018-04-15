Council ushers projects forward

By Sarah Pridgeon

At April’s regular meeting, the Sundance City Council considered projects ongoing and new, including news that the State Historic Preservation Office has approved windows for Old Stoney that will decrease the total cost of the restoration project by $32,000. The council was pleased to approve a change order recognizing the saving.

Karla Greaser of Trihydro gave updates on other ongoing projects, such as the Cole water transmission line. Trihydro has received a change order request from contractors DRM for surfacing quantity overrun, she said, and has reviewed the detailed information and the reasoning behind the overage line by line to determine how much of it was the contractor’s responsibility.

The total request was $47,207, said Greaser, of which Trihydro recommends approving $21,656. This total has also been agreed to by the Wyoming Water Development Commission; no action was required at the meeting as the results of the review had only just been sent to DRM.

Revised construction plans are underway for the landfill closure, Greaser continued. Changes are intended to incorporate the needs of the construction and debris pit the city is hoping to install and will cost around $50,000; Clerk Treasurer Kathy Lenz confirmed that the project bids came in around $1 million below the budget, so sufficient money is available for the changes.

Regarding plans to install new walking paths around the school campus, Greaser shared that Trihydro has been able to walk through the 50 percent plan with the city and addressed the comments. Cost estimates have now been sent to WYDOT for their review as the funding agency.

The council also approved the mayor’s signature on an agreement with Robert Peccia & Associates to design a conceptual plan for a park on the site where Central Office once stood.

Also for the council’s consideration was the proposed Kaski Subdivision, a minor subdivision of five lots on the Hwy 585 end of town. On behalf of the developer, Ken Rathbun of Bearlodge Engineering informed the council that an application is being prepared for the county and a joint meeting of the county and city Land Use Planning committees will be scheduled to begin the process for the subdivision itself and water service from the city.

The council also approved application for a Homeland Security grant that will be used to enhance safety at City Hall, including such items as an expanded counter, and agreed to continue with its policy of issuing free landfill coupons instead of hosting a single free landfill day; the voucher will be good for two months and will appear on the back of customers’ bills next month.

The council agreed to add a stipulation that large projects must be pre-approved. Mayor Paul Brooks commented that the vouchers help to keep the town clean while also preventing the landfill employees from becoming overwhelmed with everyone arriving on the same day.

Discussion was tabled for another month on the question of whether to allow the tap fees and availability for new homes to be paid in installments, to allow further research. The suggestion was made that the community beautification loans available through the city could be used for this, but City Attorney Mark Hughes noted that it will take research to be sure this can be done legally, as the city is not a legal authority to loan money to a person.

The next regular meeting of the Sundance City Council will take place on May 1.