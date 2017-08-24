Cory Kay Dungey, 42, passed away while camping in the Bearlodge Mountains west of Aladdin, Wyoming.

A memorial service and open house with lunch is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2017, at the Dungey Ranch. Burial will be at the family ranch near Aladdin at a later date.

Cory was born October 8, 1974, to Virginia Massie and Gary Dungey. Cory was an excellent problem solver whether the problem was electrical, mechanical, or almost anything else. He loved playing his guitar, fishing, hunting for fossils on the ranch, and spending time with his family. Cory spent most of his career working as an electrician, auto mechanic, and in hotel maintenance.

Survivors include one daughter, Jordin Dungey, Pierre, South Dakota; mother, Virginia “Ginger” Massie, Sundance, Wyoming; father, Gary Dungey, Belle Fourche, South Dakota; one brother, Wade Dungey, Aladdin; and two nieces, Tori Dungey, Belle Fourche and Laney Dungey, Aladdin.

Cory was preceded in death by his grandparents, Kay and Irma Dungey, Aladdin and Walter and Jennie Massie, Belle Fourche.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Aladdin Volunteer Fire Department.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance.

Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com