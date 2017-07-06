Clyde Alan Roberts, 82 of Sundance, Wyoming, passed away July 2, 2017, at home surrounded by his family.

Alan was born September 13, 1934, in Sundance to C.D. “Scotchie” and Frances (Barr) Roberts.

Alan attended Sundance Grade School through the sixth grade going on to Mexico Missouri Military Academy graduating in 1951. He finished Mortuary School in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1953 and in 1955 graduated from the University of Wyoming.

It was at the University of Wyoming where he met Cleo Maye Fuller. They were married on September 4, 1955. They made their home in Sundance. Roberts Construction, Hardware and Mortuary were a great source of pride.

Alan served as County Coroner, County Commissioner, Sundance City Councilman and was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Shriners. He was a member of the Wyoming General Contractors Association and served on the board of directors for the First State Bank of Newcastle.

Alan was an astute mathematician and successful trader in the stock markets. He loved playing golf.

Alan is survived by his wife, Cleo; children, Gay (John) Arnold of Gillette, Wyoming and Brian Roberts, Upton, Wyoming; grandchildren, Abigayl Arnold, Tyler, Jessica and Brandon Roberts; his sister, Janice Schelldorf; along with nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and dear friend, Ike Dudrey.

Memorial Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 7, 2017, at Sundance United Methodist Church.

Memorial’s in Alan’s name can be given to the Crook County Food Pantry or Blessing in a Back Pack.