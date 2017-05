(Leah Moberg photos) The newly graduated class of 2017 celebrate as Sunday’s ceremonies come to a close.

Twenty-one Sundance High School Seniors bid farewell to their high school careers during the commencement exercises held here on Sunday.

Senior class secretary, Logan Stefanich (below, left) spoke on behalf of class president, Haley Marchant (below, middle), who delivered the valedictorian address. Cort Ingalls (below, right) gave the salutatorian address.