Climbing routes reopen after falcons fly at Devils Tower

All climbing routes at Devils Tower National Monument have been reopened after Peregrine Falcon chicks successfully fledged from their nests on the Tower. Forty-seven climbing routes on the northeast face of the Tower had been closed. “Young Peregrine Falcons were observed hunting and flying well. They are no longer dependent on their nesting areas,” said Amnesty Kochanowski, Acting Superintendent.

A closure was initiated March 15, 2018 in order to protect Peregrine Falcons nesting areas. The climbing routes were temporarily closed to provide an undisturbed nesting location and also protect climbers from adult falcons who might defensively dive in order to protect their nests.

Peregrine Falcons experienced sharp population declines in the 1960s and 1970s, primarily due to widespread use of the insecticide DDT. Peregrine falcons, listed as endangered in 1970, made a remarkable recovery and were removed from the endangered species list in 1999. The return of Peregrine Falcons to Devils Tower National Monument in 2013 is another sign that the falcons are recovering well and continue to be a great conservation success story.

Devils Tower National Monument thanks the climbing community for their cooperation through the 2018 season and appreciates their assistance with protecting the Monument’s wildlife resources.