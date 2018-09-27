Classifieds – Sept. 27

For Rent

2 Bedroom House – $600 per month + utilities and security deposit, 283-2284.

Room for Rent – Private bath with Whirlpool tub, Dish and wifi, $375, call Terry, 307-290-2345.

Two Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Beulah – Large yards, pet/garden friendly, $250/month, includes water, garbage, septic. Newer mobile home preferred. 605-641-1499.

Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Sundance – House dogs are permitted, 307-283-2344.

For Sale

8 ft. Black Pickup Topper – Excellent condition, $1200, cash only, 307-467-5342.

Whirlpool Dryer – New condition, $300, 307-281-1612.

New Storage Shed – 8×12, $1300, 307-756-3314.

Help Wanted

Longhorn Saloon & Grill is accepting applications for servers and kitchen help. Monthly incentives offered based on performance. Please apply on site at 214 E Main Street or call 307-283-3644 for more information.

NAPA Auto Parts store has an immediate opening for a full time parts person. Successful candidate will have good computer skills, strong customer relations skills, organizational skills, and hard-to-find parts research skills. Some knowledge of automotive parts is a must. Job duties also include some inventory maintenance. Applicant must be able to lift moderately heavy merchandise. Send resume with references to Tracy Motor Company; P.O. Box 970; Sundance, WY 82729, or stop by the store and fill out an employment application.

Temporary Housekeepers need to get through hunting season. Sept. through Nov., mornings only. If interested, please apply at the Bearlodge or Deer Lodge Motel, ask for Leigh or Crystal.

Sundance Cable TV is looking for an energetic, and self-motivated cable technician. Flexible hours, good pay and benefits. Send resume to: Tongue River Communications, Box 759, Ranchester, WY 82839, trcatv@cable.tv

Carpenters, Laborers and Concrete Finishers needed to work in Sundance through February 17, 2019. Please call MAC Construction. 605-787-4685.

BUNNING TRANSFER IS HIRING EXPERIENCED CDL DRIVERS in Rock Springs and Guernsey. Sign-on bonus, competitive pay, benefits and 401k. Call (303) 565-0418, ask for Mike Politi.

Lost and Found

FOUND: Prescription Glasses in Brown Case. Found on Main Street in front of Times office. Contact the Times at 283-3411 or come to 311 Main Street to claim.

Notices

Professional Services

Septic Tank Pumping: Call Jim Geis at 896-3146. Geis’ Honeywagon.

