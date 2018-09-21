Classifieds – Sept. 20

For Rent

For Rent in Sundance – Nice 2 Bedroom Mobile Homes, furnished/unfurnished, rents start at $350 plus utilities, month-to-month lease. No home deposit if you qualify. No pets. 283-2477.

Two Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Beulah – Large yards, pet/garden friendly, $250/month, includes water, garbage, septic. Newer mobile home preferred. 605-641-1499.

New and Clean Studio Apartments in Alva – Furnished or unfurnished, on-site laundry, $425 and up, 307-290-0012.

Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Sundance – House dogs are permitted, 307-283-2344.

For Sale

8 ft. Black Pickup Topper – Excellent condition, $1200, cash only, 307-467-5342.

Whirlpool Dryer – New condition, $300, 307-281-1612.

Small Squares Grass Hay – $3 each in field, 307-290-2752.

Amana Washing Machine, like-new condition, $350. 307-283-2630 evenings.

New Storage Shed – 8×12, $1300, 307-756-3314.

Garage Sales

Please join us on Saturday, September 22 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 705 Main Street in Sundance. Items for sale include: military/hunting gear, furniture, tools, miscellaneous home decor and household items, clothing and toys. There will also be a stand selling Homemade Cinnamon Rolls, Fresh Dark Canyon Coffee and Nana’s Hot Chocolate. Proceeds from the food stand will be divided between the Haiti Mission and the Animal Shelter in Rapid City.

Help Wanted

Longhorn Saloon & Grill is accepting applications for servers and kitchen help. Monthly incentives offered based on performance. Please apply on site at 214 E Main Street or call 307-283-3644 for more information.

NAPA Auto Parts store has an immediate opening for a full time parts person. Successful candidate will have good computer skills, strong customer relations skills, organizational skills, and hard-to-find parts research skills. Some knowledge of automotive parts is a must. Job duties also include some inventory maintenance. Applicant must be able to lift moderately heavy merchandise. Send resume with references to Tracy Motor Company; P.O. Box 970; Sundance, WY 82729, or stop by the store and fill out an employment application.

Temporary Housekeepers need to get through hunting season. Sept. through Nov., mornings only. If interested, please apply at the Bearlodge or Deer Lodge Motel, ask for Leigh or Crystal.

Sundance Cable TV is looking for an energetic, and self-motivated cable technician. Flexible hours, good pay and benefits. Send resume to: Tongue River Communications, Box 759, Ranchester, WY 82839, trcatv@cable.tv

Carpenters, Laborers and Concrete Finishers needed to work in Sundance through February 17, 2019. Please call MAC Construction. 605-787-4685.

Lost and Found

FOUND: Prescription Glasses in Brown Case. Found on Main Street in front of Times office. Contact the Times at 283-3411 or come to 311 Main Street to claim.

BUNNING TRANSFER IS HIRING EXPERIENCED CDL DRIVERS in Rock Springs and Guernsey. Sign-on bonus, competitive pay, benefits and 401k. Call (303) 565-0418, ask for Mike Politi.

HOSPITAL DISTRICT HIRING. South Big Horn County Hospital District hiring: RN, CNA, Director of Revenue Cycle, Mammography Technician. Full benefits and 401K included. Apply www.southbighornhospital.com

FREMONT COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 25, RIVERTON, WYOMING. Position open immediately: Health Aide at Aspen Early Learning Center (C.N.A. license preferred. Experience in dealing with injuries, emergencies, health related issues highly preferred). IF INTERESTED IN OBTAINING INFORMATION OR APPLYING, PLEASE CONTACT: Riverton Workforce Services, Riverton, WY 82501. 307-856-9231. Applications are received electronically at: http://www.applitrack.com/fremontcountysd/onlineapp/. Fremont County School District #25 is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Notices

NEIGHBOR RAISING CHICKENS? Is your neighborhood zoned for that? Review this and all kinds of important information in public notices printed in Wyoming’s newspapers. Government meetings, spending, bids. Visit www.wyopublicnotices.com or www.publicnoticeads.com/wy.

NOTICE: Publication in this newspaper does not guarantee the legitimacy of any offer or solicitation. Take reasonable steps to evaluate an offer before you send money or provide personal/financial information to an advertiser. If you have questions or you believe you have been the victim of fraud, contact the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Unit, 123 Capitol Building, Cheyenne, WY 82002 (800) 438-5799 / (307) 777-7874.

Professional Services

Septic Tank Pumping: Call Jim Geis at 896-3146. Geis’ Honeywagon.

REACH OVER 342,000 READERS WITH A SINGLE CLASSIFIED AD when it is placed in WYCAN (Wyoming Classified Ad Network). Sell, buy, promote your services – only $135 for 25 words. Contact this newspaper or the Wyoming Press Association (307.635.3905) for details. wycan

Wanted

Egg Cartons – Please drop off at Sundance Times. tfn

Used Tin – Preferably green or galvanized. Text 290-0357 with length and number of sheets. 37-38