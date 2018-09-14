Classifieds – Sept. 13

For Rent

For Rent in Sundance – Nice 2 Bedroom Mobile Homes, furnished/unfurnished, rents start at $350 plus utilities, month-to-month lease. No home deposit if you qualify. No pets. 283-2477.

One Bed, One Bath House Now Available, includes water, sewer, garbage, electric, heat, off street parking, view, secluded, $500 plus deposit, NO PETS or smoking in house. Phone or text 307-281-1849 or 307-283-3315.

Two Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Beulah – Large yards, pet/garden friendly, $250/month, includes water, garbage, septic. Newer mobile home preferred. 605-641-1499.

New and Clean Studio Apartments in Alva – Furnished or unfurnished, on-site laundry, $425 and up, 307-290-0012.

Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Sundance – House dogs are permitted, 307-283-2344.

For Sale

Small Squares Grass Hay – $3 each in field, 307-290-2752.

Gospel Piano CDs. Songs from days gone by! No singing. Free brochure. Jacky Campbell, 216 Spokane Road, Natchez, MS 39120.

Amana Washing Machine, like-new condition, $350. 307-283-2630 evenings.

New Storage Shed – 8×12, $1300, 307-756-3314.

Free

Free Fill Dirt – You haul, 307-283-2092, 818 S 5th Street, Sundance.

Garage Sales

GROUP GARAGE SALE: September 14-16, 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Pine Ridge Road (Keyhole Exit). Furniture, Rugs, Leather, Tile, Ladders, Tools, Sports, Bedding, Clothes. Watch for Signs.

Help Wanted

NAPA Auto Parts store has an immediate opening for a full time parts person. Successful candidate will have good computer skills, strong customer relations skills, organizational skills, and hard-to-find parts research skills. Some knowledge of automotive parts is a must. Job duties also include some inventory maintenance. Applicant must be able to lift moderately heavy merchandise. Send resume with references to Tracy Motor Company; P.O. Box 970; Sundance, WY 82729, or stop by the store and fill out an employment application.

Longhorn Saloon & Grill is accepting applications for servers and kitchen help. Please apply on site at 214 E Main Street or call 307-283-3644 for more information.

Temporary Housekeepers need to get through hunting season. Sept. through Nov., mornings only. If interested, please apply at the Bearlodge or Deer Lodge Motel, ask for Leigh or Crystal.

Sundance Cable TV is looking for an energetic, and self-motivated cable technician. Flexible hours, good pay and benefits. Send resume to: Tongue River Communications, Box 759, Ranchester, WY 82839, trcatv@cable.tv

Carpenters, Laborers and Concrete Finishers needed to work in Sundance through February 17, 2019. Please call MAC Construction. 605-787-4685.

Lost and Found

FOUND: Prescription Glasses in Brown Case. Found on Main Street in front of Times office. Contact the Times at 283-3411 or come to 311 Main Street to claim.

Notices

Professional Services

REACH OVER 342,000 READERS WITH A SINGLE CLASSIFIED AD when it is placed in WYCAN (Wyoming Classified Ad Network). Sell, buy, promote your services – only $135 for 25 words. Contact this newspaper or the Wyoming Press Association (307.635.3905) for details.

Septic Tank Pumping: Call Jim Geis at 896-3146. Geis’ Honeywagon.

Wanted

Egg Cartons – Please drop off at Sundance Times.

Used Tin – Preferably green or galvanized. Text 290-0357 with length and number of sheets.