Classifieds – Oct. 4

For Rent

New and Clean Studio Apartments in Alva – Furnished or unfurnished, on-site laundry, $425 and up, 307-290-0012.

Room for Rent – Private bath with Whirlpool tub, Dish and wifi, $375, call Terry, 307-290-2345.

Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Sundance – House dogs are permitted, 307-283-2344.

Two Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Beulah – Large yards, pet/garden friendly, $250/month, includes water, garbage, septic. Newer mobile home preferred. 605-641-1499.

For Sale

Whirlpool Dryer – New condition, $300, 307-281-1612.

New Storage Shed – 8×12, $1300, 307-756-3314.

Garage Sales

CCSS, Inc. Fundraiser Garage Sale – October 5 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and October 6, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 321 East Main, Sundance.

Help Wanted

Sundance Cable TV is looking for an energetic, and self-motivated cable technician. Flexible hours, good pay and benefits. Send resume to: Tongue River Communications, Box 759, Ranchester, WY 82839, trcatv@cable.tv

Carpenters, Laborers and Concrete Finishers needed to work in Sundance through February 17, 2019. Please call MAC Construction. 605-787-4685.

NOW HIRING!!!! South Big Horn County Hospital District hiring: Laboratory MT or MLT; CNA; RN; Mammography Technologist. Full benefits and 401K included. Apply www.southbighornhospital.com

CEO POSITION AT CBH CO-OP, Sturgis, SD. An Ag & Energy retail cooperative seeking qualified candidates with business management, financial experience. Apply: https://tinyurl.com/y8hj7zhl / David.lemmon@chsinc.com

HOSPITAL DISTRICT HIRING. South Big Horn County Hospital District hiring: RN, CNA, Director of Revenue Cycle, Mammography Technician. Full benefits and 401K included. Apply www.southbighornhospital.com.

Longhorn Saloon & Grill is accepting applications for servers and kitchen help. Monthly incentives offered based on performance. Please apply on site at 214 E Main Street or call 307-283-3644 for more information.

Notices

NOTICE: Publication in this newspaper does not guarantee the legitimacy of any offer or solicitation. Take reasonable steps to evaluate an offer before you send money or provide personal/financial information to an advertiser. If you have questions or you believe you have been the victim of fraud, contact the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Unit, 123 Capitol Building, Cheyenne, WY 82002 (800) 438-5799 / (307) 777-7874.

KNOW WHAT YOUR GOVERNMENT IS UP TO! For all kinds of important information in public notices printed in Wyoming’s newspapers, visit: www.wyopublicnotices.com or www.publicnoticeads.com/wy. Government meetings, spending, bids and more!

Pets

Four Female Calico Kittens free to good homes. Mousers in training and ready to go to work for you. Call 307-283-3340 evenings. Take one or all four.

Professional Services

Septic Tank Pumping: Call Jim Geis at 896-3146. Geis’ Honeywagon.