Classifieds – Oct. 25

For Rent

One Bed, One Bath, House – All new with deck and view, includes all utilities plus heat and electric, off street parking, $500 plus deposit, phone or text 307-281-1849.

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment. Upstairs, $600 per month. Water, sewer and garbage paid. No smoking-no pets. Six month lease, damage deposit and first month’s rent required. 307-290-0112 or 307-290-2032.

1 Bedroom Apartment in Sundance. $600/mo, utilities included. No smoking. Call 307-756-2096. Available immediately.

Room for Rent – Private bath with Whirlpool tub, Dish and wifi, $375, call Terry, 307-290-2345.

Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Sundance – House dogs are permitted, 307-283-2344.

Two Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Beulah – Large yards, pet/garden friendly, $250/month, includes water, garbage, septic. Newer mobile home preferred. 605-641-1499.

For Sale

New Storage Shed – 8×12, $1300, 307-756-3314.

Help Wanted

WANTED: CNAs/Cooks/Utility – Call Sundance Assisted Care, 283-1042 or 281-0045.

BUNNING TRANSFER IS HIRING EXPERIENCED CDL DRIVERS in Rock Springs and Guernsey. Sign-on bonus, competitive pay, benefits and 401k. Call (303) 565-0418, ask for Mike Politi.

The Best Western Inn at Sundance hotel is looking for Maintenance Worker and Housekeepers. Apply in person at the Best Western Inn at Sundance, 2719 E. Cleveland Street in Sundance, WY. Call 307-283-2800 for more information.

Sundance Cable TV is looking for an energetic, and self-motivated cable technician. Flexible hours, good pay and benefits. Send resume to: Tongue River Communications, Box 759, Ranchester, WY 82839, trcatv@cable.tv

Carpenters, Laborers and Concrete Finishers needed to work in Sundance through February 17, 2019. Please call MAC Construction. 605-787-4685.

Notices

Public Notice-Annual Deer Harvest – The Sundance Police Department is currently conducting the annual deer harvest. Harvested deer will be field dressed, not processed. If you would like to receive a deer please contact City Hall at 283-3451. All deer are tested for chronic wasting disease. **City of Sundance

Professional Services

Septic Tank Pumping: Call Jim Geis at 896-3146. Geis’ Honeywagon.