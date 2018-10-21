Classifieds – Oct. 18

Announcements

Holiday Bazaar – Held in Old Sundance Elementary School, 500 Park Street, November 10. NEED VENDORS! Call Rita Pickerd to reserve a booth, 307-283-1919. If I don’t answer leave a message with a phone number and your name.

Automobiles

2008 Ford F350 Pickup; 262,977 miles; for bid by Sundance State Bank. Will accept bids until October 19, 2018. We reserve the right to accept or reject any or all bids. 307-283-1074.

For Rent

1 Bedroom Apartment in Sundance. $600/mo, utilities included. No smoking. Call 307-756-2096. Available immediately.

Room for Rent – Private bath with Whirlpool tub, Dish and wifi, $375, call Terry, 307-290-2345.

Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Sundance – House dogs are permitted, 307-283-2344.

Two Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Beulah – Large yards, pet/garden friendly, $250/month, includes water, garbage, septic. Newer mobile home preferred. 605-641-1499.

For Sale

New Storage Shed – 8×12, $1300, 307-756-3314.

Free

Amana Electric Stove – Great condition, clean, one small back burner doesn’t work. Comes with new burner pans, FREE, you haul, 307-290-2109.

Help Wanted

FREMONT COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 25 RIVERTON, WYOMING position open immediately: School Nurse. This position will be working approximately 90% with Special Education students and 10% General Education students. Time and effort logs will be required. A typical day could consist of work in multiple schools (AELC, Jackson and Ashgrove) and may be needed to fill in as needed district wide. IF INTERESTED IN OBTAINING INFORMATION OR APPLYING, PLEASE CONTACT: Riverton Workforce Services Riverton, WY 82501 307-856-9231 Applications are received electronically at: http://www.applitrack.com/fremontcountysd/onlineapp/ Fremont County School District #25 is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

The Best Western Inn at Sundance hotel is looking for Maintenance Worker and Housekeepers. Apply in person at the Best Western Inn at Sundance, 2719 E. Cleveland Street in Sundance, WY. Call 307-283-2800 for more information.

Office Help Wanted: Bearlodge Rehabilitation is looking for a part-time front office assistant Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer phones, schedule patients, back-up office staff and miscellaneous duties as required. Apply in person.

Sundance Cable TV is looking for an energetic, and self-motivated cable technician. Flexible hours, good pay and benefits. Send resume to: Tongue River Communications, Box 759, Ranchester, WY 82839, trcatv@cable.tv

Carpenters, Laborers and Concrete Finishers needed to work in Sundance through February 17, 2019. Please call MAC Construction. 605-787-4685.

Notices

Public Notice-Annual Deer Harvest – The Sundance Police Department is currently conducting the annual deer harvest. Harvested deer will be field dressed, not processed. If you would like to receive a deer please contact City Hall at 283-3451. All deer are tested for chronic wasting disease. **City of Sundance

NOTICE: Publication in this newspaper does not guarantee the legitimacy of any offer or solicitation. Take reasonable steps to evaluate an offer before you send money or provide personal/financial information to an advertiser. If you have questions or you believe you have been the victim of fraud, contact the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Unit, 123 Capitol Building, Cheyenne, WY 82002 (800) 438-5799 / (307) 777-7874.

KNOW WHAT YOUR GOVERNMENT IS UP TO! For all kinds of important information in public notices printed in Wyoming’s newspapers, visit: www.wyopublicnotices.com or www.publicnoticeads.com/wy. Government meetings, spending, bids and more!

Professional Services

REACH OVER 342,000 READERS WITH A SINGLE CLASSIFIED AD when it is placed in WYCAN (Wyoming Classified Ad Network). Sell, buy, promote your services – only $135 for 25 words. Contact this newspaper or the Wyoming Press Association (307.635.3905) for details.

Septic Tank Pumping: Call Jim Geis at 896-3146. Geis’ Honeywagon.

Real Estate

Open House: 614 E. Sewell Street, Sundance, Sunday, October 21, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.