Classifieds – Oct. 11

Automobiles

2008 Ford F350 Pickup; 262,977 miles; for bid by Sundance State Bank. Will accept bids until October 19, 2018. We reserve the right to accept or reject any or all bids. 307-283-1074.

1978 EL CAMINO. 21,000 miles, 350 engine, 4-speed transmission, $15,000. All factory original. 307-850-9388.

For Rent

1 Bedroom Apartment in Sundance. $600/mo, utilities included. No smoking. Call 307-756-2096. Available immediately.

New and Clean Studio Apartments in Alva – Furnished or unfurnished, on-site laundry, $425 and up, 307-290-0012.

Room for Rent – Private bath with Whirlpool tub, Dish and wifi, $375, call Terry, 307-290-2345.

Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Sundance – House dogs are permitted, 307-283-2344.

Two Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Beulah – Large yards, pet/garden friendly, $250/month, includes water, garbage, septic. Newer mobile home preferred. 605-641-1499.

For Sale

Amana Electric Stove – Great condition, clean, one small back burner doesn’t work. Comes with new burner pans, $100 OBO, 307-290-2109.

New Storage Shed – 8×12, $1300, 307-756-3314.

Help Wanted

The Best Western Inn at Sundance hotel is looking for Maintenance Worker and Housekeepers. Apply in person at the Best Western Inn at Sundance, 2719 E. Cleveland Street in Sundance, WY. Call 307-283-2800 for more information.

Office Help Wanted: Bearlodge Rehabilitation is looking for a part-time front office assistant Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer phones, schedule patients, back-up office staff and miscellaneous duties as required. Apply in person.

Sundance Cable TV is looking for an energetic, and self-motivated cable technician. Flexible hours, good pay and benefits. Send resume to: Tongue River Communications, Box 759, Ranchester, WY 82839, trcatv@cable.tv

Carpenters, Laborers and Concrete Finishers needed to work in Sundance through February 17, 2019. Please call MAC Construction. 605-787-4685.

Longhorn Saloon & Grill is accepting applications for servers and kitchen help. Monthly incentives offered based on performance. Please apply on site at 214 E Main Street or call 307-283-3644 for more information.

BUNNING TRANSFER IS HIRING EXPERIENCED CDL DRIVERS in Rock Springs and Guernsey. Sign-on bonus, competitive pay, benefits and 401k. Call (303) 565-0418, ask for Mike Politi.

FREMONT COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 25, RIVERTON, WYOMING. Paraprofessionals – General Education and Special Education. We are collecting applications for our Paraprofessional Pools (Job Codes #294 and #556) for potential upcoming needs. If you have applied in one of these pools within the last 6 months and are still interested and available, please re-access your application and re-submit it so the date submitted will be updated. IF INTERESTED IN OBTAINING INFORMATION OR APPLYING, PLEASE CONTACT: Riverton Workforce Services, Riverton, WY 82501. 307-856-9231. Applications are received electronically at: http://www.applitrack.com/fremontcountysd/onlineapp/ Fremont County School District #25 is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

FREMONT COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 25, RIVERTON, WYOMING. Position Open Immediately: Insurance/Food Service Clerk for district. IF INTERESTED IN OBTAINING INFORMATION OR APPLYING, PLEASE CONTACT: Riverton Workforce Services, Riverton, WY 82501. 307-856-9231. Applications are received electronically at: http://www.applitrack.com/fremontcountysd/onlineapp/. Fremont County School District #25 is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

NOW HIRING!!!! South Big Horn County Hospital District hiring: Laboratory MT or MLT; CNA; RN; Mammography Technologist. Full benefits and 401K included. Apply www.southbighornhospital.com

Miscellaneous

SONGWRITER’S SEMINAR at the Historic Occidental Hotel, October 12/13, 2018. Learn the ins and outs of songwriting from Kostas, Monty Holmes, David Stewart. Call 307-684-0451.

Notices

KNOW WHAT YOUR GOVERNMENT IS UP TO! For all kinds of important information in public notices printed in Wyoming’s newspapers, visit: www.wyopublicnotices.com or www.publicnoticeads.com/wy. Government meetings, spending, bids and more!

NOTICE: Publication in this newspaper does not guarantee the legitimacy of any offer or solicitation. Take reasonable steps to evaluate an offer before you send money or provide personal/financial information to an advertiser. If you have questions or you believe you have been the victim of fraud, contact the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Unit, 123 Capitol Building, Cheyenne, WY 82002 (800) 438-5799 / (307) 777-7874.

Professional Services

Septic Tank Pumping: Call Jim Geis at 896-3146. Geis’ Honeywagon.

