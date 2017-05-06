Classifieds – May 4

Auction

WHEAT FARM & RANCH LIQUIDATION AUCTION Saturday May 13th 10:00 a.m. Hayden Colorado. Large wheat attachments, 5 tractors, trailers, tools. Steve Claypoole CP Auction Service 970-260-5577 www.cpauction.com

Automobiles

For Sale: 1999 Monaco M-34S Motorhome – 43,000 miles, 6.8 L V10 gas engine. Sundance State Bank is accepting bids on this motor home until May 15, 2017. Please submit bids to Sundance State Bank PO Box 950, Sundance, WY 82729. Sundance State Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

For Rent

For Rent in Sundance: Nice 2 Big Bedroom mobile home, $475/month + utilities, month-to-month lease, no deposit and free month if you qualify! 307-283-2477, 605-210-1127.

For Rent in Sundance: Nice 3 Bedroom 1½ bath mobile home, good location, $495/month + utilities, month-to-month lease, no deposit and free month if you qualify! 307-283-2477, 605-210-1127.

For Rent in Sundance: Furnished rooms – Utilities included plus cable and laundry facilities with access to shared kitchen until gone. Month-to-month lease, $395 – Call for details: 307-283-2477.

2 Bedroom Apartment in Sundance (small pet welcome). Call 307-283-1446 or 307-290-0900.

2 Bedroom House – No pets, 307-290-3878.

LOG HOME FOR RENT CARLILE, WY, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, Dish Network, trash and water included in rent. $700 per month + $700 deposit. Call 307-756-3905 or 605-210-3315.

Large Apartment – Great Location! 4 bedroom, 1½ bath, some appliances, no pets. $850/month + utilities, 283-3696, leave message.

Available for rent near Keyhole – 2 bedroom apartment, washer/dryer, gas heat, owner pays electric, pets considered, $750 per month, 307-686-7327.

Brand New Studio Apartments in Alva, furnished or unfurnished, on-site laundry, $425 and up, 307-290-0012.

For Rent: 2 Bedroom Townhouse, NO PETS, NO SMOKING, 283-1791.

Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Sundance – 307-283-2344.

For Rent or Lease – Several reasonably priced office spaces available with parking. Mike 307-746-5764.

For Sale

1970 Viking Slide In Over Cab Camper – Built in LPG appliances, mini kitchen, sleeps three, $500, 480-756-3479.

New Storage Shed – 8×12, $1300, 307-756-3314.

CALL TODAY! WESTERN STAR BUILDINGS – 24x32x8-$6,950.00; 30x40x10-$9,714.00; 36x56x12-$14,801.00; 40x64x14-$18,940.00. Complete material packages with instructions. Experienced and insured crews available. 1-800-658-5565.

Garage/Yard Sales

Moving Sale – Sat., May 6, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 312 S. 11th Street. Antiques, tools furniture, beds, dressers, bookcase organ, bake ware, dishes, treasures galore!

Help Wanted

FREMONT COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 25 RIVERTON, WYOMING. Positions open for 2017-18 school year: Science teacher at high school. Will be teaching Physical Science courses. IF INTERESTED IN OBTAINING INFORMATION OR APPLYING, PLEASE CONTACT: Riverton Workforce Services, 422 E. Fremont, Riverton, WY 82501. 307-856-9231. Applications are received electronically at: http://www.applitrack.com/fremontcountysd/onlineapp/. Fremont County School District #25 is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

HOT SPRINGS COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT #1, Thermopolis, is accepting applications for an elementary teacher for the 2017-2018 school year. Email kandreen@hotsprings1.org or visit www.hotsprings1.org for details. Position open until filled. EOE.

SMART SALES AND LEASE (est. 2001) seeks full-time Collector. Work online from home. Spanish speaking a plus. ($12/$20 hr.). Some evenings, weekends. Resume, questions: careers@smartsalesandlease.com.

WYOMING EDUCATION ASSOCIATION –Government Relations/UniServ Director – Cheyenne. Deadline to apply is May 18. Bachelor’s degree required. More information at www.wyoea.org.

Notices

NOTICE: Publication in this newspaper does not guarantee the legitimacy of any offer or solicitation. Take reasonable steps to evaluate an offer before you sendmoney or provide personal/financial information to an advertiser. If you have questions or you believe you have been the victim of fraud, contact the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Unit, 123 Capitol Building, Cheyenne, WY 82002 (800) 438-5799 / (307) 777-7874.

WHAT’S YOUR GOVERNMENT UP TO? Find out for yourself! Review public notices printed in all of Wyoming’s newspapers! Visit www.wyopublicnotices.com or www.publicnoticeads.com/wy.

Professional Services

Septic Tank Pumping: Call Jim Geis at 896-3146. Geis’ Honeywagon.

Real Estate

For Sale in Osage, WY: 20 Lots – Includes 2 bed house, large garage, several small buildings, a 1951 Stewart travel trailer. Lots of nice timber. Travel trailer is in decent shape. Serious inquiries call or text. Will consider CFD, 307-629-1549.

40 X 80 SHOP – 3 stall plus office space. Price reduced. Call 307-290-2840.

FOR SALE BY OWNER – Off Inyan Kara Road/ Crook County. 4 bedroom house, 2 bath stick built, stucco finished home on 35 acres with additional 40 acre option. Wood and tile floors throughout with zoned radiant heat and an attached heated 24/28 foot garage. Asking $525K. 307-756-3642.

Vacations

Bed & Breakfast on the way to Yellowstone and Devils Tower – Reasonable rates, 307-283-2395 (landline).

Wanted

Wanted: A working, old electric or manual typewriter. Call 290-0122.