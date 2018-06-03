Classifieds – May 31

For Rent

3 Bed 1 Bath Mobile Home – $650/month, $650/deposit. Water, sewer, garbage included. Pets OK w/approval and an additional deposit. 307-941-9993. 22-23

2 Bedroom Apartment with detached garage. $650 per month. Water, sewer and garbage paid. No smoking-no pets. Six month lease, damage deposit and first month’s rent required. 307-290-0112 or 307-290-2032. tfn

Nice 2 Bedroom Home – Small, best for one or a couple. Washer and dryer hookups, $375/month plus deposit and utilities. Call 283-3102. tfn

For Rent in Sundance – 2 and 3 Bedroom Mobile Homes, furnished or unfurnished. Also private rooms with laundry facility available. Nice location, reasonable, 307-283-2477 for details. 21-22

Small house, no pets, 307-283-2494. tfn

4 Bedroom – nice location, large garage, fenced yard, 307-283-2284. tfn

New and Clean Studio Apartments in Alva – Furnished or unfurnished, on-site laundry, $425 and up, 307-290-0012. tfn

For Rent: 2 Bedroom Townhouse, NO PETS, NO SMOKING, 283-1791. tfn

Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Sundance – House dogs are permitted, 307-283-2344. tfn

For Sale

2013 Forest River V-Cross Platinum, 30 foot Fifth Wheel, books $19,500, asking $17,000, Pine Haven, 307-709-0678. 20-22

New Storage Shed – 8×12, $1300, 307-756-3314. tfn

Garage/Yard Sales

Open House/Garage Sale – 614 E. Sewell St., 6/9/18, 8:00-2:00. Dining table & 4 chairs, dresser, household items, bicycle, weed eater, hunting items, much more. 22-23

Help Wanted

Shop Service Technician – Oil changes and tire repair. Valid driver’s license needed. Contact Tower Valley Ag Supply at 307-467-5255. 22

Fence Tech, LLC has opening for equipment operator and laborer. Some experience required, wages depend on experience, must have drivers license. Call 307-290-1102 to schedule interview. 21-22

Part-Time Summer Housekeeping positions available. Please pick up applications at the Bearlodge Motel. Must be willing to work weekends and holidays. 20-tfn

Sundance Cable TV is looking for an energetic, and self-motivated cable technician. Flexible hours, good pay and benefits. Send resume to: Tongue River Communications, Box 759, Ranchester, WY 82839, trcatv@cable.tv tfn

Carpenters, Laborers and Concrete Finishers needed to work in Sundance through February 17, 2019. Please call MAC Construction. 605-787-4685. 17-7

Devils Tower Gulch is hiring wait-staff, cooks and bartenders. Call Barb: 307-756-2549 or Randy: 756-2121. tfn

NORTHWEST AREA SCHOOLS EDUCATIONAL COOPERATIVE in Isabel, South Dakota, is seeking an Early Childhood Special Education Instructor. South Dakota licensure is required. NWAS offers competitive salary, benefits, transportation and SD Retirement. Position is open until filled. Contact Quinn Lenk, Director, at 605-466-2206, or email quinn.lenk@k12.sd.us. wycan

Notices

NOTICE: Publication in this newspaper does not guarantee the legitimacy of any offer or solicitation. Take reasonable steps to evaluate an offer before you send money or provide personal/financial information to an advertiser. If you have questions or you believe you have been the victim of fraud, contact the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Unit, 123 Capitol Building, Cheyenne, WY 82002 (800) 438-5799 / (307) 777-7874. times

NEIGHBOR RAISING CHICKENS? Is your neighborhood zoned for that? Review this and all kinds of important information in public notices printed in Wyoming’s newspapers. Government meetings, spending, bids. Visit www.wyopublicnotices.com or www.publicnoticeads.com/wy. wycan

Professional Services

REACH OVER 342,000 READERS WITH A SINGLE CLASSIFIED AD when it is placed in WYCAN (Wyoming Classified Ad Network). Sell, buy, promote your services – only $135 for 25 words. Contact this newspaper or the Wyoming Press Association (307.635.3905) for details. wycan

Now Doing Automotive and Light Truck Detailing. Very experiences, with all the right tools to get the job done and it’s right here in your home town! Call (307) 282-0817 for all your detailing needs!!! 21-24

Septic Tank Pumping: Call Jim Geis at 896-3146. Geis’ Honeywagon. tfn