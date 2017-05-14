Classifieds – May 11

Announcements

Pickerd’s Greenhouse will be open in time for Mother’s Day. Open at 9 a.m.

JOIN US – ALL ARE WELCOME! The Big Horn Basque Club is hosting the North American Basque Organization Annual Convention, July 21-23, 2017 in Buffalo, WY.

Automobiles

For Sale: 1999 Monaco M-34S Motorhome – 43,000 miles, 6.8 L V10 gas engine. Sundance State Bank is accepting bids on this motor home until May 15, 2017. Please submit bids to Sundance State Bank PO Box 950, Sundance, WY 82729. Sundance State Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

For Rent

DUBOIS SENIOR HOUSING IS TAKING APPLICATIONS for one-bedroom apartments in Dubois, Wyoming. Low income housing for: senior citizens, handicap, disabled. 307-455-3074. Equal Housing Opportunity.

For Rent in Sundance: Nice 2 Big Bedroom mobile home, $475/month + utilities, month-to-month lease, no deposit and free month if you qualify! 307-283-2477, 605-210-1127.

For Rent in Sundance: Nice 3 Bedroom 1½ bath mobile home, good location, $495/month + utilities, month-to-month lease, no deposit and free month if you qualify! 307-283-2477, 605-210-1127.

For Rent in Sundance: Furnished rooms – Utilities included plus cable and laundry facilities with access to shared kitchen until gone. Month-to-month lease, $395 – Call for details: 307-283-2477.

2 Bedroom Apartment in Sundance (small pet welcome). Call 307-283-1446 or 307-682-3620.

Large Apartment – Great Location! 4 bedroom, 1½ bath, some appliances, no pets. $850/month + utilities, 283-3696, leave message.

Brand New Studio Apartments in Alva, furnished or unfurnished, on-site laundry, $425 and up, 307-290-0012.

For Rent: 2 Bedroom Townhouse, NO PETS, NO SMOKING, 283-1791.

Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Sundance – 307-283-2344.

For Rent or Lease – Several reasonably priced office spaces available with parking. Mike 307-746-5764.

For Sale

CALL TODAY! WESTERN STAR BUILDINGS – 24x32x8-$6,950.00; 30x40x10-$9,714.00; 36x56x12-$14,801.00; 40x64x14-$18,940.00. Complete material packages with instructions. Experienced and insured crews available. 1-800-658-5565.

FOR SALE: 2 HOTEL ice dispensers. Overhauled, good condition!! Also, several very good ice machines of various sizes. Call: ACTION COOLING, 307-856-1190.

New Storage Shed – 8×12, $1300, 307-756-3314.

Garage/Yard Sales

Garage Sale: 218 Oak St., Sat., May 13, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Help Wanted

Need Volunteer Umpires for Little League – Contact Reggie, 283-2438.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office is accepting resumes for a Full Time Detention Officer. Starting wage $19/hour or higher, depending on experience and certification. Excellent benefit package. Resumes will be accepted until position is filled. Send to: Crook County Sheriff’s Office, PO Box 339, Sundance WY 82729, fax 307-283-2990 or email to: sheriffoffice@crookcounty.wy.gov

FREMONT COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 25, RIVERTON, WYOMING positions open for 2017-18 school year: BUS DRIVERS (Must have or be willing to acquire P and S endorsements on CDL). IF INTERESTED IN OBTAINING INFORMATION OR APPLYING, PLEASE CONTACT: Riverton Workforce Services, 422 E. Fremont, Riverton, WY 82501. 307-856-9231. Applications are received electronically at: http://www.applitrack.com/fremontcountysd/onlineapp/. Fremont County School District No. 25 is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

FREMONT COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 25, RIVERTON, WYOMING positions open for 2017-18 school year: Speech Language Pathologist at elementary level. Learning Resource Teacher for 4th and 5th Grades. (Must have, or be willing to acquire, dual certification in elementary education and special education). IF INTERESTED IN OBTAINING INFORMATION OR APPLYING, PLEASE CONTACT: Riverton Workforce Services, 422 E. Fremont, Riverton, WY, 82501. 307-856-9231. Applications are received electronically at: http://www.applitrack.com/fremontcountysd/onlineapp/. Fremont County School District No. 25 is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

HEAVY HAUL OTR DRIVER CDL, RGN, experience required with minimum 5 year’s driving experience. State permit law knowledge a plus. Pay DOE. Call 307-371-2288.

HOT SPRINGS COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 1, THERMOPOLIS, is accepting applications for a Title I Reading and Math Interventionist for the 2017-2018 school year. Email kandreen@hotsprings1.org or visit www.hotsprings1.org for details. Position open until filled. EOE

SMART SALES AND LEASE (est 2001) seeks full-time Account Manager. Work online from home. Competitive hourly wages. Management experience desired. Some evenings/weekends. Resume, questions: careers@smartsalesandlease.com

NATIONAL EWP DRILLING is looking for drillers and helpers. Must be 18 years old. To apply go to www.nationalewp.com/careers.

WYOMING EDUCATION ASSOCIATION –Government Relations/UniServ Director – Cheyenne. Deadline to apply is May 18. Bachelor’s degree required. More information at wyoea.org.

Notices

NOTICE: Publication in this newspaper does not guarantee the legitimacy of any offer or solicitation. Take reasonable steps to evaluate an offer before you send money or provide personal/financial information to an advertiser. If you have questions or you believe you have been the victim of fraud, contact the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Unit, 123 Capitol Building, Cheyenne, WY 82002 (800) 438-5799 / (307) 777-7874.

WHAT’S YOUR GOVERNMENT UP TO? Find out for yourself! Review public notices printed in all of Wyoming’s newspapers! Visit www.wyopublicnotices.com or www.publicnoticeads.com/wy.

Professional Services

Septic Tank Pumping: Call Jim Geis at 896-3146. Geis’ Honeywagon

Real Estate

OPEN HOUSE Saturday, May 13th, 1-3pm at 53 Prairie St, Moorcroft. Beautiful 5 bedroom farmhouse on nearly 5 acres. 1,200 sq. ft. heated shop, hot tub, and sauna. Call 307-622-8993 for more info. April Poley, Associate Broker with Michele Realty, INC.

For Sale in Osage, WY: 20 Lots – Includes 2 bed house, large garage, several small buildings, a 1951 Stewart travel trailer. Lots of nice timber. Travel trailer is in decent shape. Serious inquiries call or text. Will consider CFD, 307-629-1549.

Vacations

VACATIONS: BUFFALO’S HISTORIC OCCIDENTAL HOTEL: “GET AWAY PACKAGE” for 2. Suite, champagne, dinner, breakfast. Come. Stay. Enjoy. $175.00. Cross country trails, snowmobiling, skiing, ice skating, shopping, walking and hiking. 1-307-684-0451

Bed & Breakfast on the way to Yellowstone and Devils Tower – Reasonable rates, 307-283-2395 (landline).

Wanted

FUNDRAISER OPPORTUNITY! Looking for someone interested in running the Little League concession stand as a fundraiser. You keep all the proceeds! Call Reggie, 283-2438.