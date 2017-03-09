Classifieds – Mar. 9

Announcements

Gun Show – Weston County Senior Citizens Center, March 18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; March 19, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. For more information, call 307-746-4010.

For Rent

Brand New Studio Apartments in Alva, furnished or unfurnished, on-site laundry, $425 and up, 307-290-0012.

Very Nice, Clean, Small 2-Bedroom Home near park in Sundance. $375 + deposit and utilities, 283-3102.

Retire in Aladdin – I have one trailer lot for rent, $120 per month includes garbage. Call 307-896-2226.

Look at This 2 Bed 1 Bath wraparound porch house for rent in town. $750/mo., no smoking, no pets, 307-281-0124.

For Rent: 2 Bedroom Townhouse, NO PETS, NO SMOKING, 283-1791.

Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Sundance – 307-283-2344.

For Rent or Lease – Several reasonably priced office spaces available with parking. Mike 307-746-5764.

For Sale

New Storage Shed – 8×12, $1300, 307-756-3314.

CALL TODAY! WESTERN STAR BUILDINGS – 24x32x8-$6,950.00; 30x40x10-$9,714.00; 36x56x12-$14,801.00; 40x64x14-$18,940.00. Complete material packages with instructions. Experienced and insured crews available. 1-800-658-5565.

Help Wanted

Needed: Janitorial services for Sundance library. General cleaning. 2-3 hours/week, to begin ASAP. Call (307) 283-1006 or stop at library for more information.

The Town of Moorcroft is accepting applications for a contract labor custodian at the Moorcroft Town Center. The contract is for a 20 hours a week temporary part-time non-benefited employee at $12.65 per hour with no benefits. Applications may be picked up at the town hall or on the website: townofmoorcroft.com.

FREMONT COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 25, Riverton, Wyoming position open for the 2017-2018 school year. AGRICULTURE TEACHER at high school, plus FFA advisor responsibilities. If interested in obtaining information or applying, please contact: Riverton Workforce Services, 422 E. Fremont Riverton, WY 82501. 307-856-9231. Applications are received electronically at: http://www.applitrack.com/fremontcountysd/onlineapp/. Fremont County School District #25 is an equal opportunity employer.

SMART SALES AND LEASE (est 2001) seeks full-time Customer Account Manager. Work online from home. Competitive hourly wages. Management experience desired. Some evenings/weekends. Resume, questions: careers@smartsalesandlease.com

QUALITY TRANSPORTATION IS HIRING Maintenance Mechanics and CDL-A Drivers. Locations in Nevada. MUST BE WILLING TO RELOCATE. Call 775-635-2443 or www.qtinv.net for application.

Livestock

Top Quality Cow and Sheep Hay – Rounds, net wrapped, delivered, $120-135, only 900 tons left, call 308-631-7878.

Miscellaneous

VACATIONS: BUFFALO’S HISTORIC OCCIDENTAL HOTEL: “GET AWAY PACKAGE” for 2. Suite, champagne, dinner, breakfast. Come. Stay. Enjoy. $175.00. Cross country trails, snowmobiling, skiing, ice skating, shopping, walking and hiking. 1-307-684-0451.

Notices

Professional Services

Septic Tank Pumping: Call Jim Geis at 896-3146. Geis’ Honeywagon.