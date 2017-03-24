Classifieds – Mar. 23

Business Opportunities

DIESEL REPAIR SERVICE CENTER Afton, Wyoming. Established business with great gross revenues annually, turn key. Seller will train/finance. Call Monte at Hale’s Valley Properties, 307-885-9800.

For Rent

Available for rent near Keyhole – 2 bedroom apartment, washer/dryer, gas heat, owner pays electric, pets considered, $750 per month, 307-686-7327.

2 Bed 1 Bath in Sundance – $750/month + utilities, 307-283-1024.

For Rent in Sundance: 2 and 3 Bedroom mobile homes, various sizes, various rent prices, furnished or unfurnished. Call for details, 307-283-2477, 605-210-1127.

2 Bedroom Apartment in Sundance (small pet welcome). Call 307-283-1446 or 307-290-0900.

Brand New Studio Apartments in Alva, furnished or unfurnished, on-site laundry, $425 and up, 307-290-0012.

Very Nice, Clean, Small 2-Bedroom Home near park in Sundance. $375 + deposit and utilities, 283-3102.

Retire in Aladdin – I have one trailer lot for rent, $120 per month includes garbage. Call 307-896-2226.

Look at This 2 Bed 1 Bath wraparound porch house for rent in town. $750/mo., no smoking, no pets, 307-281-0124.

For Rent: 2 Bedroom Townhouse, NO PETS, NO SMOKING, 283-1791.

Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Sundance – 307-283-2344.

For Rent or Lease – Several

reasonably priced office spaces available with parking. Mike 307-746-5764.

For Sale

Used Brass – .41 Mag., 5¢ each; .38-.55, 5¢ each. Mark, 307-290-2752.

1988 Sea Sprite Boat – 17 foot fiberglass, 4.3 GM V-6 with Merc Cruiser outdrive, 180 horsepower. New seats, new water pump, no leaks. With roller trailer and bearing buddies, $4000, 307-290-0163.

CALL TODAY! WESTERN STAR BUILDINGS – 24x32x8-$6,950.00; 30x40x10-$9,714.00; 36x56x12-$14,801.00; 40x64x14-$18,940.00. Complete material packages with instructions. Experienced and insured crews available. 1-800-658-5565.

Become a Member of The Golf Club At Devils Tower in Hulett for only $3,500! 701-261-7531

New Storage Shed – 8×12, $1300, 307-756-3314.

Help Wanted

Best Western Inn at Sundance is hiring housekeepers. Wage is $10/hour. Please apply at the hotel.

Part-Time Carpentry Work – Hours and wage negotiable, 970-580-3939.

WYOMING OFFICE OF TOURISM WELCOME CENTER – Wyoming Office of Tourism is looking for an enthusiastic, people-oriented, self-motivated individual to staff the Northeast Wyoming Welcome Center (Beulah) for the 2017 season – part-time including weekends from mid-April through mid-October. The job description and application form are available at www.travelwyoming.com/industry. Applications are due end of business March 30, 2017.

SMART SALES AND LEASE (est 2001) seeks full-time Customer Account Manager. Work online from home. Competitive hourly wages. Management experience desired. Some evenings/weekends. Resume, questions: careers@smartsalesandlease.com

QUALITY TRANSPORTATION IS HIRING Maintenance Mechanics and CDL-A Drivers. Locations in Nevada. MUST BE WILLING TO RELOCATE. Call 775-635-2443 or www.qtinv.net for application.

Wanted: Someone to do Handyman Jobs as needed, prefer experienced but will consider others, semi-retired or retired person. Please call 307-283-2477, 605-210-1127.

Livestock

Top Quality Cow and Sheep Hay – Rounds, net wrapped, delivered, $120-135, only 900 tons left, call 308-631-7878.

Miscellaneous

VACATIONS: BUFFALO’S HISTORIC OCCIDENTAL HOTEL: “GET AWAY PACKAGE” for 2. Suite, champagne, dinner, breakfast. Come. Stay. Enjoy. $175.00. Cross country trails, snowmobiling, skiing, ice skating, shopping, walking and hiking. 1-307-684-0451.

Notices

URANIUM WORKERS AND NUCLEAR WEAPONS WORKERS (including Nevada Test Site and DOE National Lab Workers): You or your survivors may be entitled to $150-$400K from the United States. Call Attorney Hugh Stephens at 1-800-548-4494 for more information. RECA, EEOICPA and OWCP/FECA (Federal Workers Comp) claims, appeals, impairment ratings, Home Health Care – whether your claim has been accepted or denied. We can help. 2495 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14214.

WHAT’S YOUR GOVERNMENT UP TO? Find out for yourself! Review public notices printed in all of Wyoming’s newspapers! Visit www.wyopublicnotices.com or www.publicnoticeads.com/wy.

Professional Services

Septic Tank Pumping: Call Jim Geis at 896-3146. Geis’ Honeywagon.