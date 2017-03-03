Classifieds – Mar. 2

Auctions

AUCTIONS March 8, 13, 16, 21 – compasstradingauctions.com. Buying entire or partial estates, offering consignment options, 307-290-2330.

For Rent

2 Bed Apt. in Sundance, 3 Bed Mobile Home at Vista West, 307-290-0900/283-1446.

2 Bed Mobile Home at Devils Tower Junction, no pets, $600/month, 307-290-0647.

2 Bedroom Duplex Unit for rent March 15; appliances provided; 283-3582 days or 283-2536 eves.

Brand New Studio Apartments in Alva, furnished or unfurnished, on-site laundry, $425 and up, 307-290-0012.

Very Nice, Clean, Small 2-Bedroom Home near park in Sundance. $375 + deposit and utilities, 283-3102.

Retire in Aladdin – I have one trailer lot for rent, $120 per month includes garbage. Call 307-896-2226.

Look at This 2 Bed 1 Bath wraparound porch house for rent in town. $750/mo., no smoking, no pets, 307-281-0124.

For Rent: 2 Bedroom Townhouse, NO PETS, NO SMOKING, 283-1791.

Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Sundance – 307-283-2344.

For Rent or Lease – Several reasonably priced office spaces available with parking. Mike 307-746-5764

For Sale

New Storage Shed – 8×12, $1300, 307-756-3314.

CALL TODAY! WESTERN STAR BUILDINGS – 24x32x8-$6,950.00; 30x40x10-$9,714.00; 36x56x12-$14,801.00; 40x64x14-$18,940.00. Complete material packages with instructions. Experienced and insured crews available. 1-800-658-5565.

Help Wanted

SMART SALES AND LEASE (est 2001) seeks full-time customer service agents. Work online from home. $12-$20 hourly. Management experience a plus. Some evenings/weekends. Resume, questions: careers@smartsalesandlease.com.

QUALITY TRANSPORTATION IS HIRING Maintenance Mechanics and CDL-A Drivers. Locations in Nevada. MUST BE WILLING TO RELOCATE. Call 775-635-2443 or www.qtinv.net for application.

Livestock

Top Quality Cow and Sheep Hay – Rounds, net wrapped, delivered, $120-135, only 900 tons left, call 308-631-7878.

Notices

WHAT’S YOUR GOVERNMENT UP TO? Find out for yourself! Review public notices printed in all of Wyoming’s newspapers! Visit www.wyopublicnotices.com or www.publicnoticeads.com/wy.

NOTICE: Publication in this newspaper does not guarantee the legitimacy of any offer or solicitation. Take reasonable steps to evaluate an offer before you sendmoney or provide personal/financial information to an advertiser. If you have questions or you believe you have been the victim of fraud, contact the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Unit, 123 Capitol Building, Cheyenne, WY 82002 (800) 438-5799 / (307) 777-7874.

Professional Services

Septic Tank Pumping: Call Jim Geis at 896-3146. Geis’ Honeywagon.

HAVE SOMETHING TO SELL? WANT TO ANNOUNCE YOUR SPECIAL EVENT? Reach over 361,000 Wyoming people with a single classified ad when it is placed in WYCAN (Wyoming Classified Ad Network). Only $135 for 25 words. Contact this newspaper for details.

Real Estate

(2) 50X140 Lots For Sale – One corner and one with city water. 283-2536 eves.

Wanted

ATTENTION HUNTERS, TRAPPERS and fur harvesters. Petska Fur buying all fur bearers, especially interested in heavy cats, coyotes, fox, elk/deerhides and antler. 308-750-0700, www.petskafur.net.