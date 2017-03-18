Classifieds – Mar. 16

Announcements

JOIN US – ALL ARE WELCOME! The Big Horn Basque Club is hosting the North American Basque Organization Annual Convention, July 21-23, 2017 in Buffalo, WY.

Gun Show – Weston County Senior Citizens Center, March 18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; March 19, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. For more information, call 307-746-4010.

For Rent

For Rent in Sundance: 2 and 3 Bedroom mobile homes, various sizes, various rent prices, furnished or unfurnished. Call for details, 307-283-2477, 605-210-1127.

2 Bedroom Apartment in Sundance (small pet welcome). Call 307-283-1446 or 307-290-0900.

Brand New Studio Apartments in Alva, furnished or unfurnished, on-site laundry, $425 and up, 307-290-0012.

Very Nice, Clean, Small 2-Bedroom Home near park in Sundance. $375 + deposit and utilities, 283-3102.

Retire in Aladdin – I have one trailer lot for rent, $120 per month includes garbage. Call 307-896-2226.

Look at This 2 Bed 1 Bath wraparound porch house for rent in town. $750/mo., no smoking, no pets, 307-281-0124.

For Rent: 2 Bedroom Townhouse, NO PETS, NO SMOKING, 283-1791.

Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Sundance – 307-283-2344.

For Rent or Lease – Several reasonably priced office spaces available with parking. Mike 307-746-5764.

For Sale

CALL TODAY! WESTERN STAR BUILDINGS – 24x32x8-$6,950.00; 30x40x10-$9,714.00; 36x56x12-$14,801.00; 40x64x14-$18,940.00. Complete material packages with instructions. Experienced and insured crews available. 1-800-658-5565.

Become a Member of The Golf Club At Devils Tower in Hulett for only $3,500! 701-261-7531

New Storage Shed – 8×12, $1300, 307-756-3314.

Help Wanted

Wanted: Someone to do Handyman Jobs as needed, prefer experienced but will consider others, semi-retired or retired person. Please call 307-283-2477, 605-210-1127

The Town of Moorcroft is accepting applications for a temporary, part time custodian/maintenance at the Moorcroft Town Center. The position is for 20 hours a week and is a temporary part-time non-benefited at $12.65 per hour. Applications may be picked up at the town hall or on the website: townofmoorcroft.com.

TECHNICIAN: NE WY JOHN DEERE DEALERSHIP has an opening for a technician for equipment repair. JD experience preferred but not required. Full-time, top pay, benefits. Call 866-671-0052 or E-mail: dealer@sundanceequipment.com

HSC SENIOR CENTER SEEKING EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR. See description at http://www.hscseniorctr.com. Mail resumes by March 31 to: HSC Senior Center, c/o Jim Kirsch, PO Box 1104, Thermopolis, WY 82443. HSC Senior Center is an equal opportunity employer.

HOT SPRINGS COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT #1, Thermopolis, is accepting applications for an elementary special education teacher for the 2017-2018 school year. Email kandreen@hotsprings1.org or visit www.hotsprings1.org for details. Position open until filled. EOE.

SMART SALES AND LEASE (est 2001) seeks full-time Customer Account Manager. Work online from home. Competitive hourly wages. Management experience desired. Some evenings/weekends. Resume, questions: careers@smartsalesandlease.com

QUALITY TRANSPORTATION IS HIRING Maintenance Mechanics and CDL-A Drivers. Locations in Nevada. MUST BE WILLING TO RELOCATE. Call 775-635-2443 or www.qtinv.net for application.

Livestock

Top Quality Cow and Sheep Hay – Rounds, net wrapped, delivered, $120-135, only 900 tons left, call 308-631-7878.

Notices

WHAT’S YOUR GOVERNMENT UP TO? Find out for yourself! Review public notices printed in all of Wyoming’s newspapers! Visit www.wyopublicnotices.com or www.publicnoticeads.com/wy.

Professional Services

Septic Tank Pumping: Call Jim Geis at 896-3146. Geis’ Honeywagon.

Wanted

Wanted: Horse Pasture in Crook County – spring and summer. Call 307-290-2447.