Classifieds – June 7

For Rent

3 Bed 1 Bath Mobile Home – $650/month, $650/deposit. Water, sewer, garbage included. Pets OK w/approval and an additional deposit. 307-941-9993.

2 Bedroom Apartment with detached garage. $650 per month. Water, sewer and garbage paid. No smoking-no pets. Six month lease, damage deposit and first month’s rent required. 307-290-0112 or 307-290-2032.

Nice 2 Bedroom Home – Small, best for one or a couple. Washer and dryer hookups, $375/month plus deposit and utilities. Call 283-3102.

Small house, no pets, 307-283-2494.

4 Bedroom – nice location, large garage, fenced yard, 307-283-2284.

New and Clean Studio Apartments in Alva – Furnished or unfurnished, on-site laundry, $425 and up, 307-290-0012.

For Rent: 2 Bedroom Townhouse, NO PETS, NO SMOKING, 283-1791.

Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Sundance – House dogs are permitted, 307-283-2344.

For Sale

New Storage Shed – 8×12, $1300, 307-756-3314.

Garage Sales

Moving Sale – Little bit of everything! Fri.-Sat., June 8-9, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 226 Vista Lane, Sundance.

Garage Sale – Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sat., 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 218 E. Oak St.

Just in Time for Father’s Day – Big time size down move! 415 E. Ryan, Sat., June 9, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Open House/Garage Sale – 614 E. Sewell St., 6/9/18, 8:00-2:00. Dining table & 4 chairs, dresser, household items, bicycle, weed eater, hunting items, much more.

Help Wanted

Part-Time Summer Housekeeping positions available. Please pick up applications at the Bearlodge Motel. Must be willing to work weekends and holidays.

Sundance Cable TV is looking for an energetic, and self-motivated cable technician. Flexible hours, good pay and benefits. Send resume to: Tongue River Communications, Box 759, Ranchester, WY 82839, trcatv@cable.tv

Carpenters, Laborers and Concrete Finishers needed to work in Sundance through February 17, 2019. Please call MAC Construction. 605-787-4685.

Devils Tower Gulch is hiring wait-staff, cooks and bartenders. Call Barb: 307-756-2549 or Randy: 756-2121.

FREMONT COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 25, RIVERTON, WYOMING. Positions open for the 2018-19 School Year: PARAPROFESSIONAL POOL (Job Code #294). Please re-submit your application if you already have one on file in this posting. SPECIAL EDUCATION PARAPROFESSIONAL POOL (Job Code # 556). We anticipate conducting interviews during the week of June 18-22, 2018. IF INTERESTED IN OBTAINING INFORMATION OR APPLYING, PLEASE CONTACT: Riverton Workforce Services, Riverton, WY, 82501. 307-856-9231. Applications are received electronically at: http://www.applitrack.com/fremontcountysd/onlineapp/ Fremont County School District #25 is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Notices

NOTICE: Publication in this newspaper does not guarantee the legitimacy of any offer or solicitation. Take reasonable steps to evaluate an offer before you send money or provide personal/financial information to an advertiser. If you have questions or you believe you have been the victim of fraud, contact the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Unit, 123 Capitol Building, Cheyenne, WY 82002 (800) 438-5799 / (307) 777-7874.

NEIGHBOR RAISING CHICKENS? Is your neighborhood zoned for that? Review this and all kinds of important information in public notices printed in Wyoming’s newspapers. Government meetings, spending, bids. Visit www.wyopublicnotices.com or www.publicnoticeads.com/wy.

Pets

FOR SALE, CANE CORSO female puppy. Beautiful nine-week-old blue Italian Mastiff. AKC registered. Top worldwide bloodlines. 307-267-4485.

Professional Services

REACH OVER 342,000 READERS WITH A SINGLE CLASSIFIED AD when it is placed in WYCAN (Wyoming Classified Ad Network). Sell, buy, promote your services – only $135 for 25 words. Contact this newspaper or the Wyoming Press Association (307.635.3905) for details.

Now Doing Automotive and Light Truck Detailing. Very experiences, with all the right tools to get the job done and it’s right here in your home town! Call (307) 282-0817 for all your detailing needs!!!

Septic Tank Pumping: Call Jim Geis at 896-3146. Geis’ Honeywagon.