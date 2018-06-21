Classifieds – June 21

Auctions

1.15 ACRES WITH 3,200 SQ. FT. STEEL BUILDING to be sold at Auction on June 27th, 2018 in Buffalo, WY. Information: 307-620-1123.

For Rent

Nice 3 Bedroom House – Utility room with washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher, 6’ Jacuzzi tub, in a great location. With large deck and shade trees. $750/month plus deposit and utilities. 283-3102.

2 Bedroom Apartment with detached garage. $650 per month. Water, sewer and garbage paid. No smoking-no pets. Six month lease, damage deposit and first month’s rent required. 307-290-0112 or 307-290-2032.

Small house, no pets, 307-283-2494.

4 Bedroom – nice location, large garage, fenced yard, 307-283-2284.

New and Clean Studio Apartments in Alva – Furnished or unfurnished, on-site laundry, $425 and up, 307-290-0012.

For Rent: 2 Bedroom Townhouse, NO PETS, NO SMOKING, 283-1791.

Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Sundance – House dogs are permitted, 307-283-2344.

For Sale

Two Seat Cart for ATV – Well made. Phone/text 307-281-1849 for information and pictures.

New 2015 Coleman Trail Tamer 500 ATV – 9 miles on odometer, $5,000. Phone/ text 307-281-1849 for information and pictures.

1991 Holiday Rambler – Class A, 31 ft., 57,000 miles, very clean, well taken care of. Phone/text 307-281-1849 for more information and pictures.

New Storage Shed – 8×12, $1300, 307-756-3314.

Garage Sales

Garage Sale – Sat., June 23, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 1021 E. Main St.

Multi-Family Garage Sale – Friday, June 22, 4-8 p.m. at Saturday, June 23, 8 a.m.-noon, Sundance West, 69 Butch Cassidy Street. Don’t miss this one!

Garage Sale – Saturday, June 23, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., O’Connor household, 917 S. 1st Street.

Multi-Family Moving Sale – Saturday, June 23, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Old Elementary Gym (Hwy 585, 2nd Sundance exit). Household items, men’s stuff, antiques, saddles, roof cupola, tons of baby clothes, too much to list.

HUGE, Multi-Family Garage Sale – Bikes, toys, household items, baby items, cloth diaper lot, kids clothes, adult clothes, golf items, Yarcraft boat, shop lights and eye.net graphics inventory reduction on all Bulldog/Patriot, and blank apparel! Something for everyone and all priced to sell! SATURDAY 6/23, 8 a.m.- Noon. 221 N. 5th Street, Sundance.

Help Wanted

Wanted: Part-time Juvenile Services Officer. The job description is available on the website. The job has a flexible schedule that will average 16 per week. Wages are $13.00 to $17.00 per hour depending upon education and experience. Benefits are limited to a flexible schedule and coverage by Wyoming Retirement. Job Application and Release of Information for Background Check are available at www.crookcounty.wy.gov Both are required. Job is open until filled. Send application and release to the Crook County Attorney’s Office. Crook County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

HIRING CLASS A CDL DRIVERS for operating side dumps in Sheridan, WY. This is a benefited, full-time, seasonal position. $18-$20 per hour working 45+ hours per week. Clean driving record with 6 months of experience. We are a Drug Free and EOE. Please apply in person at 615 Fort Road, Sheridan, WY or call 307-674-4466 to request an application.

Fairgrounds Maintenance: Maintenance position for the Crook County Fairgrounds. Basic maintenance, snow removal, set up & tear down for scheduled activities, grounds keeping. 40 hrs/wk for spring/summer months, 20 hrs/wk for fall/winter months. Flexible hours. County benefits pkg: medical, dental, vacation, personal leave, retirement. Email resume to crookcofair@rangeweb.net or call 283-2644 for an application. Applications also available at www.crookcounty.wy.gov under the Job Openings link. Position open until filled.

Fair Maintenance Assistant: Maintenance help needed for July 16-August 3. Basic grounds maintenance, mowing, cleaning of grounds, assist with set up and take down for fair. Email resume to crookcofair@rangeweb.net or call 283-2644 for an application. Applications also available at www.crookcounty.wy.gov under the Job Openings link.

PROCESS SERVER NEEDED – Process Servers needed in the Crook County area. Delivery of Court Documents in Crook County. Self-motivated, assertive and neat in appearance with great communication skills. Must have a valid driver’s license and reliable insured vehicle. Must be available evening and weekends. Equipment Required: Smart Phone, Printer, Scanner, Internet. Must pass a background check. Looking for reliable persistent, go getter type of people with integrity. This is a 1099 contract job and you must report your 1099 income to the IRS. Payment upon completion of successful service. Apply at www.pswi.net. Simply go to the About Us Tab and Click Careers.

Fair Office Clerk: Assist office secretary with fair duties during fair week. Must have a working knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel, and enjoy working with the public. Duration will be July 23-27, hours flexible. Email resume to crookcofair@rangeweb.net, or call 283-2644 for an application.

Part-Time Summer Housekeeping positions available. Please pick up applications at the Bearlodge Motel. Must be willing to work weekends and holidays.

Sundance Cable TV is looking for an energetic, and self-motivated cable technician. Flexible hours, good pay and benefits. Send resume to: Tongue River Communications, Box 759, Ranchester, WY 82839, trcatv@cable.tv

Carpenters, Laborers and Concrete Finishers needed to work in Sundance through February 17, 2019. Please call MAC Construction. 605-787-4685.

Devils Tower Gulch is hiring wait-staff, cooks and bartenders. Call Barb: 307-756-2549 or Randy: 756-2121.

Notices

NOTICE: Publication in this newspaper does not guarantee the legitimacy of any offer or solicitation. Take reasonable steps to evaluate an offer before you send money or provide personal/financial information to an advertiser. If you have questions or you believe you have been the victim of fraud, contact the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Unit, 123 Capitol Building, Cheyenne, WY 82002 (800) 438-5799 / (307) 777-7874.

NEIGHBOR RAISING CHICKENS? Is your neighborhood zoned for that? Review this and all kinds of important information in public notices printed in Wyoming’s newspapers. Government meetings, spending, bids. Visit www.wyopublicnotices.com or www.publicnoticeads.com/wy.

Pets

Purebred Sable and White Collie Puppies – Intelligent and loyal family dogs. Males and females ready in two weeks, 307-290-0457.

Professional Services

REACH OVER 342,000 READERS WITH A SINGLE CLASSIFIED AD when it is placed in WYCAN (Wyoming Classified Ad Network). Sell, buy, promote your services – only $135 for 25 words. Contact this newspaper or the Wyoming Press Association (307.635.3905) for details.

Septic Tank Pumping: Call Jim Geis at 896-3146. Geis’ Honeywagon.