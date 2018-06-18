Classifieds – June 14

Automobiles

2004 Jeep Wrangler SE – 5 speed, 4WD, 88,700 miles, runs great, new parts, new tires, soft top – no leaks, Kenwood audio, yellow and black – pretty! I’m just too old ? asking $10,000, 307-290-0372. See at 1002 E. Sewell, Sundance.

WHEEL CHAIR VAN. 2007 Dodge Caravan. Power front seat. Electric floor ramp. Remote start. 110K miles. Asking $12,000 OBO. 307-429-1187.

For Rent

2 Bedroom Apartment with detached garage. $650 per month. Water, sewer and garbage paid. No smoking-no pets. Six month lease, damage deposit and first month’s rent required. 307-290-0112 or 307-290-2032.

Nice 2 Bedroom Home – Small, best for one or a couple. Washer and dryer hookups, $375/month plus deposit and utilities. Call 283-3102.

Small house, no pets, 307-283-2494.

4 Bedroom – nice location, large garage, fenced yard, 307-283-2284.

New and Clean Studio Apartments in Alva – Furnished or unfurnished, on-site laundry, $425 and up, 307-290-0012.

For Rent: 2 Bedroom Townhouse, NO PETS, NO SMOKING, 283-1791.

Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Sundance – House dogs are permitted, 307-283-2344.

For Sale

New Storage Shed – 8×12, $1300, 307-756-3314.

Help Wanted

Cooks Needed – Experience required and pay based on experience. Applications available at the Buffalo Jump Steakhouse in Beulah. Call 307-643-7173 and ask for Mark.

Fairgrounds Maintenance: Maintenance position for the Crook County Fairgrounds. Basic maintenance, snow removal, set up & tear down for scheduled activities, grounds keeping. 40 hrs/wk for spring/summer months, 20 hrs/wk for fall/winter months. Flexible hours. County benefits pkg: medical, dental, vacation, personal leave, retirement. Email resume to crookcofair@rangeweb.net or call 283-2644 for an application. Applications also available at www.crookcounty.wy.gov under the Job Openings link. Position open until filled.

Crook County Senior Services, Inc. has a position available for a Site Manager at the Hulett Area Senior Center. Applicants must have a clean driving record, be able to pass a background check, pass FTA drug/alcohol screening and must possess a valid Wyoming driver’s license. Experience working with the public, older adults and/or people with disabilities is preferred. Application packets are available at CCSS, Inc., 321 East Main Street, Sundance and at Hulett Area Senior Center or call Jana at 283-1711. CCSS, Inc. is an EOE. Position open until filled.

Fair Maintenance Assistant: Maintenance help needed for July 16-August 3. Basic grounds maintenance, mowing, cleaning of grounds, assist with set up and take down for fair. Email resume to crookcofair@rangeweb.net or call 283-2644 for an application. Applications also available at www.crookcounty.wy.gov under the Job Openings link.

PROCESS SERVER NEEDED – Process Servers needed in the Crook County area. Delivery of Court Documents in Crook County. Self-motivated, assertive and neat in appearance with great communication skills. Must have a valid driver’s license and reliable insured vehicle. Must be available evening and weekends. Equipment Required: Smart Phone, Printer, Scanner, Internet. Must pass a background check. Looking for reliable persistent, go getter type of people with integrity. This is a 1099 contract job and you must report your 1099 income to the IRS. Payment upon completion of successful service. Apply at www.pswi.net. Simply go to the About Us Tab and Click Careers.

Fair Office Clerk: Assist office secretary with fair duties during fair week. Must have a working knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel, and enjoy working with the public. Duration will be July 23-27, hours flexible. Email resume to crookcofair@rangeweb.net, or call 283-2644 for an application.

Part-Time Summer Housekeeping positions available. Please pick up applications at the Bearlodge Motel. Must be willing to work weekends and holidays.

Sundance Cable TV is looking for an energetic, and self-motivated cable technician. Flexible hours, good pay and benefits. Send resume to: Tongue River Communications, Box 759, Ranchester, WY 82839, trcatv@cable.tv

Carpenters, Laborers and Concrete Finishers needed to work in Sundance through February 17, 2019. Please call MAC Construction. 605-787-4685.

Devils Tower Gulch is hiring wait-staff, cooks and bartenders. Call Barb: 307-756-2549 or Randy: 756-2121.

Notices

NOTICE: Publication in this newspaper does not guarantee the legitimacy of any offer or solicitation. Take reasonable steps to evaluate an offer before you send money or provide personal/financial information to an advertiser. If you have questions or you believe you have been the victim of fraud, contact the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Unit, 123 Capitol Building, Cheyenne, WY 82002 (800) 438-5799 / (307) 777-7874.

NEIGHBOR RAISING CHICKENS? Is your neighborhood zoned for that? Review this and all kinds of important information in public notices printed in Wyoming’s newspapers. Government meetings, spending, bids. Visit www.wyopublicnotices.com or www.publicnoticeads.com/wy.

Professional Services

REACH OVER 342,000 READERS WITH A SINGLE CLASSIFIED AD when it is placed in WYCAN (Wyoming Classified Ad Network). Sell, buy, promote your services – only $135 for 25 words. Contact this newspaper or the Wyoming Press Association (307.635.3905) for details. Now Doing Automotive and Light Truck Detailing. Very experiences, with all the right tools to get the job done and it’s right here in your home town! Call (307) 282-0817 for all your detailing needs!!!

Septic Tank Pumping: Call Jim Geis at 896-3146. Geis’ Honeywagon.