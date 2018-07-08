Classifieds – July 5

Automobiles

1969 FORD MUSTANG FAST BACK, 302 engine, 32,700 original miles, interior very good, automatic on floor, needs paint. Few small dents, little rust. $21,000. (307) 544-2218/714-1865.

For Rent

4 Bedroom – Large garage, fenced yard, $850/month + deposit and utilities, 307-283-2284.

3 Bedroom Apartment – $700 per month. Water, sewer and garbage paid. No smoking-no pets. Six month lease, damage deposit and first month’s rent required. 307-290-0112 or 307-290-2032.

New and Clean Studio Apartments in Alva – Furnished or unfurnished, on-site laundry, $425 and up, 307-290-0012.

For Rent: 2 Bedroom Townhouse, NO PETS, NO SMOKING, 283-1791.

Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Sundance – House dogs are permitted, 307-283-2344.

For Sale

Fireworks Sale! Free delivery Sundance area – Sparklers, firecrackers, bottle rockets, jumping jacks, smoke balls – 307-283-2395.

2014 Gehl RT210 Tracked Skid Steer – 1700 hours, new tracks, $34k OBO, 307-290-1102.

New Storage Shed – 8×12, $1300, 307-756-3314.

Garage Sales

Moving Sale – New items added! Furniture, chainsaws, baby/kids items, household. Friday, July 6, 4-8 p.m.; Saturday, July 7, 7 a.m.-noon. 822 S. 2nd Street.

Help Wanted

Crook County Senior Services, Incorporated has the following employment opportunities available: Transportation Manager-Sundance and Site Manager-Hulett. Applicants must have a clean driving record, be able to pass a background check, pass FTA Drug & Alcohol screening and must possess a valid Wyoming driver’s license. Experience working with the public, older adults and disabled is preferred. Application packets are available at CCSS, Inc. 321 East Main Street, Sundance or call Jana at 283-1711. Positions are open until filled. EOE

Part-Time Summer Housekeeping positions available. Please pick up applications at the Bearlodge Motel. Must be willing to work weekends and holidays

Sundance Cable TV is looking for an energetic, and self-motivated cable technician. Flexible hours, good pay and benefits. Send resume to: Tongue River Communications, Box 759, Ranchester, WY 82839, trcatv@cable.tv

Carpenters, Laborers and Concrete Finishers needed to work in Sundance through February 17, 2019. Please call MAC Construction. 605-787-4685

Devils Tower Gulch is hiring wait-staff, cooks and bartenders. Call Barb: 307-756-2549 or Randy: 756-2121.

Notices

Professional Services

Septic Tank Pumping: Call Jim Geis at 896-3146. Geis’ Honeywagon.