Classifieds July 26

Auctions

LARGE MILITARY/FIREARM ONLINE AUCTION August 1, Custer SD. Lane and Brandfas collections of 175+ firearms; huge array of US, Nazi, Foreign Militaria. 1200+ lots. Online only! www.bradeenauction.com 605-673-2629. wycan

For Rent

For Rent in Sundance, two mobile homes, furnished or unfurnished, no dogs, laundry facility available, reasonable rent, 307-283-2477. 30-31

Rooms for Rent in Sundance – Reasonable rates, 307-283-2477. 30-31

2 Bedroom Apartment in Sundance (small pet welcome). Call 307-283-1446 or 307-290-0900. tfn

House for Rent at 513 Warren St. Call Terri Thompson, 307-290-2726. tfn

3 Bedroom Apartment – $700 per month. Water, sewer and garbage paid. No smoking-no pets. Six month lease, damage deposit and first month’s rent required. 307-290-0112 or 307-290-2032. tfn

New and Clean Studio Apartments in Alva – Furnished or unfurnished, on-site laundry, $425 and up, 307-290-0012. tfn



For Rent: 2 Bedroom Townhouse, NO PETS, NO SMOKING, 283-1791. tfn

Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Sundance – House dogs are permitted, 307-283-2344. tfn

For Sale

New Holland Bale Wagon 1033 in very good condition. Has been stored inside. John Deere 486 Baler. Tandem axle has been added. Machine in very good shape. Both machines have been stored inside a building. Serious inquiries only please. Frolander Ranch 307-283-2813. 30-31

New Storage Shed – 8×12, $1300, 307-756-3314. tfn

4 Tires: P275 65 R18 & large bird cage, 283-1059 or 290-1059. 30-31

Garage sales

Community Yard Sale Hosted by Crook County Family Violence, 525 E Cleveland Street, Sundance, Friday, July 27 from 8:30-3:00. 30

Help Wanted

Fence Tech LLC Has Openings for Fencing Laborers – Wages DOE, call 307-290-1102. 29-30

Sundance Cable TV is looking for an energetic, and self-motivated cable technician. Flexible hours, good pay and benefits. Send resume to: Tongue River Communications, Box 759, Ranchester, WY 82839, trcatv@cable.tv tfn

HEAVY DUTY DIESEL MECHANIC – Established construction company located in Sheridan, WY, is looking for the right individual to join our maintenance team. Minimum of 5 years’ experience with the focus being on OTR diesel trucks. Must have the ability to do complete overhauls, work independently or with a team. A current CDL with a Class A License and clean driving record required. This is a full-time, benefited position. Health insurance – retirement – paid holidays and vacation. Schedule is Monday–Friday with an occasional Saturday, approximately 50 hours per week. Pay is $34-$38 per hour. We are an EOE and Drug-Free Employer. Send Resume to: DIESEL TRUCK MECHANIC, PO BOX 476, SHERIDAN, WY 82801. wycan

LIFE, ANNUITY AND INVESTMENT SALES PROFESSIONAL wanted for a busy multi-line insurance office. Immediate opening for a qualified life and investment representative. Must currently hold or be able to obtain Wyoming Life Insurance License and Series 6/63 Investment License. Set your own hours. This is a commission position. Office, telephone, computer and professional support staff provided. Leads provided. Send or email resume to Farm Bureau Financial Services, 1308 Rumsey Avenue, Cody, Wyoming 82414. parkco@mwfbi.com. No phone calls please. wycan

Carpenters, Laborers and Concrete Finishers needed to work in Sundance through February 17, 2019. Please call MAC Construction. 605-787-4685. 17-7

Devils Tower Gulch is hiring wait-staff, cooks and bartenders. Call Barb: 307-756-2549 or Randy: 756-2121. tfn

Notices

Professional Services

Hail Repair – Steel roofs, windows, siding. Walsh Construction, 605-519-4218, licensed and insured. 28-31

Septic Tank Pumping: Call Jim Geis at 896-3146. Geis’ Honeywagon. tfn

Wanted

GUITAR WANTED! Local musician will pay up to $12,500 for pre-1975 Gibson, Fender, Martin, and Gretsch guitars. Fender amplifiers also. Call toll free! 1 (800) 995-1217. wycan