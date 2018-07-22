Classifieds – July 19

For Rent

House for Rent at 513 Warren St. Call 307-290-2726.

3 Bedroom 2 Bath House for rent in Vista West. $950/month includes water, sewer and garbage, 307-941-1161.

3 Bedroom Apartment – $700 per month. Water, sewer and garbage paid. No smoking-no pets. Six month lease, damage deposit and first month’s rent required. 307-290-0112 or 307-290-2032.

New and Clean Studio Apartments in Alva – Furnished or unfurnished, on-site laundry, $425 and up, 307-290-0012.

For Rent: 2 Bedroom Townhouse, NO PETS, NO SMOKING, 283-1791.

Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Sundance – House dogs are permitted, 307-283-2344.

For Sale

Goodyear Wranglers – P275/55 R 20, 4 tires, $120, 307-281-1051.

Bridgestone Blizzacks – 245/50 R18, 4 tires, $80, 307-281-1051.

16’ Old Town Canoe – with trailer and bike racks, $1200, 307-281-1051.

3,200 SQ FT STEEL BUILDING. Concrete floor, with a total of 1.15 acres for sale east of Buffalo. Bid submission deadline August 6th at 5 p.m. at Buffalo City Hall. Bids will be opened August 8th at 8 a.m. at JOCO First. Inquiries, please call: 307-620-1123.

3 Inch Suction Dredge, high banker style. Over and under sluice, extra pressure hoses, and suction hoses. I also have a hooka diving outfit with hoses and two wet suits I will include with the dredge. Dredge cost me $1200.00, I’ll sell the whole works for $750.00. As is. 307-283-2079/307-281-2707.

2014 Nomad Travel Trailer, model 196, 21 1/2 foot, has 5500 miles on it. In very good condition, has two batteries, 12 volt television, DVR, CD player, large refrigerator. Has sway bars and load levelers, has all the books and papers. I bought it new on 02/05/15. According to NADA low book is $11,500.00, I’m asking $10,500.00 OBO. 307-283-2079/307-281-2707.

New Storage Shed – 8×12, $1300, 307-756-3314.

Garage Sales

Garage Sale – 1104 Sewell Street, Sat., July 21, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Lots of great treasures – come shop!

Garage Sale: July 20, 21, 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Self Storage, LLC, 1025 South Summit Ave., Newcastle. Craftsman air compressor, lawn mower, weed eater, roll top desk, Louis Lamour leatherette book collection, Maytag washer and dryer, Whirlpool refrigerator, recliner, end tables, kitchen table with chairs, Bowflex XTL home gym, book case, bedroom set, card table and chairs, misc old vinyl records, misc. car parts and much, much more.

Help Wanted

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for a Full Time Detention Officer. Starting wage $19.04/hr for uncertified and higher depending on experience and certification. Excellent benefit package. Applications can be found at www.crookcounty.wy.gov Send to: Crook County Sheriff’s Office, PO Box 339, Sundance WY 82729, fax to 307-283-2990 or email to: sheriffoffice@crookcounty.wy.gov Applications will be accepted until position is filled. Call 307-283-1225 for more information.

Fence Tech LLC Has Openings for Fencing Laborers – Wages DOE, call 307-290-1102.

Cooking Opportunities Available at the Longhorn Saloon and Grill. Fun team environment. Please apply on site or call 307-283-3644.

Sundance Cable TV is looking for an energetic, and self-motivated cable technician. Flexible hours, good pay and benefits. Send resume to: Tongue River Communications, Box 759, Ranchester, WY 82839, trcatv@cable.tv

Carpenters, Laborers and Concrete Finishers needed to work in Sundance through February 17, 2019. Please call MAC Construction. 605-787-4685.

Devils Tower Gulch is hiring wait-staff, cooks and bartenders. Call Barb: 307-756-2549 or Randy: 756-2121.

BUNNING TRANSFER IS HIRING EXPERIENCED CDL DRIVERS in Rock Springs and Guernsey. Competitive pay, benefits, and 401k. Call (303) 565-0418, ask for Mike Politi.

HOT SPRINGS COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT #1, THERMOPOLIS, is accepting applications for an interventionist/elementary teacher for 2018-2019. Apply online at www.hotsprings1.org, Employment. Position open until filled. EOE.

Notice

NEIGHBOR RAISING CHICKENS? Is your neighborhood zoned for that? Review this and all kinds of important information in public notices printed in Wyoming’s newspapers. Government meetings, spending, bids. Visit www.wyopublicnotices.com or www.publicnoticeads.com/wy.

NOTICE: Publication in this newspaper does not guarantee the legitimacy of any offer or solicitation. Take reasonable steps to evaluate an offer before you send money or provide personal/financial information to an advertiser. If you have questions or you believe you have been the victim of fraud, contact the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Unit, 123 Capitol Building, Cheyenne, WY 82002 (800) 438-5799 / (307) 777-7874.

Professional Services

Hail Repair – Steel roofs, windows, siding. Walsh Construction, 605-519-4218, licensed and insured.

Septic Tank Pumping: Call Jim Geis at 896-3146. Geis’ Honeywagon.

Wanted

GUITAR WANTED! Local musician will pay up to $12,500 for pre-1975 Gibson, Fender, Martin, and Gretsch guitars. Fender amplifiers also. Call toll free! 1 (800) 995-1217.