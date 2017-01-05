Classifieds – Jan. 5

For Rent

Available for rent near Keyhole – 2 bedroom apartment, washer/dryer, gas heat, owner pays electric, pets considered, $850 per month, 307-686-7327.

3 Bed 1 Bath Mobile Home – $650/month, $650/deposit. Water, sewer, garbage included. Pets OK w/approval and an additional deposit. 307-941-9993.

House For Rent – 2 bedroom, 1 bath, $600/month + utilities, call 283-2284, Sundance.

2 Bedroom Trailer – $400/mo. includes garbage and water, large yard, Beulah WY, 307-290-0411, leave message.

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Apartment. No smoking, no pets. Renter pays electricity, TV, phone. $650/ month. Call 290-0112, 290-2032.

Office Space – Approx. 700 sq. ft., which includes 3 offices and storage space. Call 283-3696 and leave a message.

For Rent: 2 Bedroom Townhouse, NO PETS, NO SMOKING, 283-1791

Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Sundance – 307-283-2344.

STORAGE UNITS – For a limited time only, pay 5 months get 6th month free, 283-3696, leave message.

For Rent or Lease – Several reasonably priced office spaces available with parking. Mike 307-746-5764.

For Sale

24 Foot Hillsboro Flatbed Goose Neck Trailer with beavertail. Call 307-756-3249.

CALL TODAY! WESTERN STAR BUILDINGS – 24x32x8-$6,580.00; 30x40x10-$9,166.00; 35x56x12-$13,959.00; 40x64x14-$17,848.00. Complete material packages with instructions. Experienced and insured crews available. 1-800-658-5565.

New Storage Shed – 8×12, $1300, 307-756-3314.

Help Wanted

Full -Time CNAs – 283-1042, 307-756-3799 after hours.

SMART SALES AND LEASE (est. 2001) seeks full-time Collection Manager. Work online from home. Management experience a plus. ($12/$20 hr.). Some evenings, weekends. Resume, questions: careers@smartsalesandlease.com

QUALITY TRANSPORTATION IS HIRING Maintenance Mechanics and CDL-A Drivers. Locations in Nevada. MUST BE WILLING TO RELOCATE. Call 775-635-2443 or www.qtinv.net for application.

Sharon’s Home Health is looking for an office RN and a field RN. For more info call 307-756-3344.

Livestock

Cow and Sheep Hay for sale – starting at $115/ton, 308-631-7878.

Notices

WHAT’S YOUR GOVERNMENT UP TO? Find out for yourself! Review public notices printed in all of Wyoming’s newspapers! Visit www.wyopublicnotices.com or www.publicnoticeads.com/wy.

Professional Services

Septic Tank Pumping: Call Jim Geis at 896-3146. Geis’ Honeywagon.