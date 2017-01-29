Classifieds – Jan. 26

Announcements

Annual Fire Meeting and RT-130 refresher – February 15, 2016, 6 p.m., Crook County Community Room. Call Jeff Garman at 290-2390 with questions.

For Rent

Nice 1 Bedroom House Near Park with washer/dryer hookups, $375/month plus utilities and deposit. 307-283-3102.

Retire in Aladdin – I have one trailer lot for rent, $120 per month includes garbage. Call 307-896-2226.

Look at This 2 Bed 1 Bath wraparound porch house for rent in town. $750/mo., no smoking, no pets, 307-281-0124.

Available for rent near Keyhole – 2 bedroom apartment, washer/dryer, gas heat, owner pays electric, pets considered, $850 per month, 307-686-7327

House For Rent – 2 bedroom, 1 bath, $600/month + utilities, call 283-2284, Sundance.

For Rent: 2 Bedroom Townhouse, NO PETS, NO SMOKING, 283-1791.

Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Sundance – 307-283-2344.

For Rent or Lease – Several reasonably priced office spaces available with parking. Mike 307-746-5764.

For Sale

Nearly New Wood Stove with glass in door, fan, brick lined, stove pipe, $350, 605-717-7799.

New Storage Shed – 8×12, $1300, 307-756-3314.

CALL TODAY! WESTERN STAR BUILDINGS – 24x32x8-$6,950.00; 30x40x10-$9,714.00; 36x56x12-$14,801.00; 40x64x14-$18,940.00. Complete material packages with instructions. Experienced and insured crews available. 1-800-658-5565.

Help Wanted

POSITIONS OPEN IMMEDIATELY. Editor, reporter, sports reporter for Wyoming newspapers. FT, with competitive pay/benefits. Apply with resume, samples of work and references to publisher@douglas-budget.com.

SMART SALES AND LEASE (est. 2001) seeks full-time Collection Manager. Work online from home. Spanish speaking a plus. ($12/$20 hr.). Some evenings, weekends. Resume, questions: careers@smartsalesandlease.com

Livestock

Hay For Sale – Alfalfa in large rounds or 3×4 squares. Deliver in semi load lots or pick up by the bale at our ranch. Your local trusted hay supplier Williamson Land and Cattle, 307-756-2111.

Cow and Sheep Hay for sale – starting at $115/ton, 308-631-7878.

Notices

Professional Services

Septic Tank Pumping: Call Jim Geis at 896-3146. Geis’ Honeywagon.

Wanted

Looking for a Trailer Lot for a new double-wide in Sundance, 307-682-6320.