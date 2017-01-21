Classifieds – Jan. 19

For Rent

Small 2 Bedroom House with washer/dryer hookups, $375/month plus utilities and deposit, 307-283-3102.

Nice 1 Bedroom House Near Park with washer/dryer hookups, $375/month plus utilities and deposit. 307-283-3102.

3 Bed 2 Bath double-wide with garden tub at Vista West, 283-2842.

2 Bed 1 Bath at Vista West, 283-2842.

Retire in Aladdin – I have one trailer lot for rent, $120 per month includes garbage. Call 307-896-2226.

Look at This 2 Bed 1 Bath wraparound porch house for rent in town. $900/mo., no smoking, no pets, 307-281-0124.

Available for rent near Keyhole – 2 bedroom apartment, washer/dryer, gas heat, owner pays electric, pets considered, $850 per month, 307-686-7327.

House For Rent – 2 bedroom, 1 bath, $600/month + utilities, call 283-2284, Sundance.

Office Space – Approx. 700 sq. ft., which includes 3 offices and storage space. Call 283-3696 and leave a message.

For Rent: 2 Bedroom Townhouse, NO PETS, NO SMOKING, 283-1791.

Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Sundance – 307-283-2344.

STORAGE UNITS – For a limited time only, pay 5 months get 6th month free, 283-3696, leave message.

For Rent or Lease – Several reasonably priced office spaces available with parking. Mike 307-746-5764.

For Sale

Farm Tractor – Diesel, 70 Hp, 5000 Hours, $3100. Call me: 307-278-9376.

New Storage Shed – 8×12, $1300, 307-756-3314.

CALL TODAY! WESTERN STAR BUILDINGS – 24x32x8-$6,580.00; 30x40x10-$9,166.00; 35x56x12-$13,959.00; 40x64x14-$17,848.00. Complete material packages with instructions. Experienced and insured crews available. 1-800-658-5565.

Help Wanted

Full -Time CNAs – 283-1042, 307-756-3799 after hours.

Sharon’s Home Health is looking for an office RN and a field RN. For more info call 307-756-3344.

POSITIONS OPEN IMMEDIATELY. Editor, reporter, sports reporter for Wyoming newspapers. FT, with competitive pay/benefits. Apply with resume, samples of work and references to publisher@douglas-budget.com.

QUALITY TRANSPORTATION IS HIRING Maintenance Mechanics and CDL-A Drivers. Locations in Nevada. MUST BE WILLING TO RELOCATE. Call 775-635-2443 or www.qtinv.net for application.

SMART SALES AND LEASE (est. 2001) seeks full-time Collection Manager. Work online from home. Spanish speaking a plus. ($12/$20 hr.). Some evenings, weekends. Resume, questions: careers@smartsalesandlease.com

RNs, LPNs/LVNs, CNAs, Med Aides. $2,000 bonus – Free gas. Call AACO at 1-800-656-4414 or apply at AACONURSING.COM

Livestock

Cow and Sheep Hay for sale – starting at $115/ton, 308-631-7878.

Notices

NOTICE: Publication in this newspaper does not guarantee the legitimacy of any offer or solicitation. Take reasonable steps to evaluate an offer before you sendmoney or provide personal/financial information to an advertiser. If you have questions or you believe you have been the victim of fraud, contact the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Unit, 123 Capitol Building, Cheyenne, WY 82002 (800) 438-5799 / (307) 777-7874.

WHAT’S YOUR GOVERNMENT UP TO? Find out for yourself! Review public notices printed in all of Wyoming’s newspapers! Visit www.wyopublicnotices.com or www.publicnoticeads.com/wy.

Professional Services

Septic Tank Pumping: Call Jim Geis at 896-3146. Geis’ Honeywagon.