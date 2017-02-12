Classifieds – Feb. 9

Automobiles

2001 Silverado LS 2500 HD, 4WD crew truck. New battery and tires. Runs good. 125,000 miles, $7000, 283-2467.

For Rent

Early Bird Specials: Nice 2 bed mobile homes in Sundance. Rent starts at $325 + utilities. No pets. Come furnished or unfurnished, washer/dryer hookups. 307-283-2477 or 605-210-1127, leave message.

Very Nice, Clean, Small 2-Bedroom Home near park in Sundance. $375 + deposit and utilities, 283-3102.

Retire in Aladdin – I have one trailer lot for rent, $120 per month includes garbage. Call 307-896-2226.

Look at This 2 Bed 1 Bath wraparound porch house for rent in town. $750/mo., no smoking, no pets, 307-281-0124.

For Rent: 2 Bedroom Townhouse, NO PETS, NO SMOKING, 283-1791.

Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Sundance – 307-283-2344.

For Rent or Lease – Several reasonably priced office spaces available with parking. Mike 307-746-5764.

For Sale

New Storage Shed – 8×12, $1300, 307-756-3314.

CALL TODAY! WESTERN STAR BUILDINGS – 24x32x8-$6,950.00; 30x40x10-$9,714.00; 36x56x12-$14,801.00; 40x64x14-$18,940.00. Complete material packages with instructions. Experienced and insured crews available. 1-800-658-5565.

COMMERCIAL KITCHEN equipment: Single-door Tolson Refrigerator, $2,800; grill, griddle, deep-fat fryer with table, $4,800; dishwasher, $4,300; ice machine, $1,700; other miscellaneous. Prices negotiable. Call Riverton: 307-856-2805

Help Wanted

FREMONT COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 25, Riverton, Wyoming. Temporary positions for remainder of the 2016-17 school year: Paraprofessionals at Riverton High School. Will be working as a tutor with identified students. IF INTERESTED IN OBTAINING INFORMATION OR APPLYING, PLEASE CONTACT: Riverton Workforce Services – 422 E. Fremont, Riverton, WY 82501. 307-856-9231. Applications are received electronically at: http://www.applitrack.com/fremontcountysd/onlineapp/. Fremont County School District No. 25 is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

SMART SALES AND LEASE (est 2001) seeks full-time customer service agents. Work online from home. $12/$20 hourly. Management experience a plus. Some evenings/weekends. Resume, questions: careers@smartsalesandlease.com

QUALITY TRANSPORTATION IS HIRING Maintenance Mechanics an d CDL-A Drivers. Locations in Nevada. MUST BE WILLING TO RELOCATE. Call 775-635-2443 or www.qtinv.net for application.

PHYSICAL THERAPISTS AND PTA’S wanted! Join Gottsche Rehab Center and 60-plus years of excellence with superior compensation, benefits and diverse caseload. Grow with the best in the west. Relocation assistance and sign-on bonus available. www.gottsche.org

Livestock

Hay For Sale – Alfalfa in large rounds or 3×4 squares. Deliver in semi load lots or pick up by the bale at our ranch. Your local trusted hay supplier Williamson Land and Cattle, 307-756-2111.

Cow and Sheep Hay for sale – starting at $115/ton, 308-631-7878.

Miscellaneous

VACATIONS: BUFFALO’S HISTORIC OCCIDENTAL HOTEL: “GET AWAY PACKAGE” for 2. Suite, champagne, dinner, breakfast. Come. Stay. Enjoy. $175.00. Cross country trails, snowmobiling, skiing, ice skating, shopping, walking and hiking. 1-307-684-0451.

Notices

WHAT’S YOUR GOVERNMENT UP TO? Find out for yourself! Review public notices printed in all of Wyoming’s newspapers! Visit www.wyopublicnotices.com or www.publicnoticeads.com/wy

Professional Services

Septic Tank Pumping: Call Jim Geis at 896-3146. Geis’ Honeywagon.

Wanted

ATTENTION HUNTERS, TRAPPERS and fur harvesters. Petska Fur buying all fur bearers, especially interested in heavy cats, coyotes, fox, elk/deerhides and antler. 308-750-0700, www.petskafur.net