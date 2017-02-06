Classifieds – Feb. 2

Announcements

Annual Fire Meeting and RT-130 refresher – February 15, 2016, 6 p.m., Crook County Community Room. Call Jeff Garman at 290-2390 with questions.

Automobiles

2001 Silverado LS 2500 HD, 4WD crew truck. New battery and tires. Runs good. 125,000 miles, $7000, 283-2467.

For Rent

Very Nice, Clean, Small 2-Bedroom Home near park in Sundance. $375 + deposit and utilities, 283-3102.

Nice 1 Bedroom House Near Park with washer/dryer hookups, $375/month plus utilities and deposit. 307-283-3102.

Retire in Aladdin – I have one trailer lot for rent, $120 per month includes garbage. Call 307-896-2226.

Look at This 2 Bed 1 Bath wraparound porch house for rent in town. $750/mo., no smoking, no pets, 307-281-0124.

For Rent: 2 Bedroom Townhouse, NO PETS, NO SMOKING, 283-1791.

Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Sundance – 307-283-2344.

For Rent or Lease – Several reasonably priced office spaces available with parking. Mike 307-746-5764.

For Sale

Nearly New Wood Stove with glass in door, fan, brick lined, stove pipe, $350, 605-717-7799.

New Storage Shed – 8×12, $1300, 307-756-3314.

CALL TODAY! WESTERN STAR BUILDINGS – 24x32x8-$6,950.00; 30x40x10-$9,714.00; 36x56x12-$14,801.00; 40x64x14-$18,940.00. Complete material packages with instructions. Experienced and insured crews available. 1-800-658-5565.

COMMERCIAL KITCHEN equipment: Single-door Tolson Refrigerator, $2,800; grill, griddle, deep-fat fryer with table, $4,800; dishwasher, $4,300; ice machine, $1,700; other miscellaneous. Prices negotiable. Call Riverton: 307-856-2805

Help Wanted

SMART SALES AND LEASE (est 2001) seeks full-time customer service agents. Work online from home. $12/$20 hourly. Management experience a plus. Some evenings/weekends. Resume, questions: careers@smartsalesandlease.com.

QUALITY TRANSPORTATION IS HIRING Maintenance Mechanics and CDL-A Drivers. Locations in Nevada. MUST BE WILLING TO RELOCATE. Call 775-635-2443 or www.qtinv.net for application.

EVERY DAY REQUIRES FUN! Make an impact on the lives of school-aged youth, working with a dedicated team, in a fun, comfortable environment where youth learn how to be successful at life. Full-time program manager position opening at the Boys & Girls Club of Douglas responsible for planning, implementing, supervising and evaluating program areas leading to the priority outcomes of Academic Success, Good Character and Citizenship, and Healthy Lifestyles. Primary concern is for programs and service delivery, safety of youth, supervision and training of staff, facilities management, community relations and membership administration. Must have a bachelor degree relating to youth growth and development, and two years experience with afterschool or similar type program. Apply on-line at bgcdouglas.com.

Livestock

Hay For Sale – Alfalfa in large rounds or 3×4 squares. Deliver in semi load lots or pick up by the bale at our ranch. Your local trusted hay supplier Williamson Land and Cattle, 307-756-2111.

Cow and Sheep Hay for sale – starting at $115/ton, 308-631-7878.

Notices

NOTICE: Publication in this newspaper does not guarantee the legitimacy of any offer or solicitation. Take reasonable steps to evaluate an offer before you sendmoney or provide personal/financial information to an advertiser. If you have questions or you believe you have been the victim of fraud, contact the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Unit, 123 Capitol Building, Cheyenne, WY 82002 (800) 438-5799 / (307) 777-7874.

Classified Ads are a great deal at just 35¢ per word ($5 minimum per week)

WHAT’S YOUR GOVERNMENT UP TO? Find out for yourself! Review public notices printed in all of Wyoming’s newspapers! Visit www.wyopublicnotices.com or www.publicnoticeads.com/wy.

Professional Services

HAVE SOMETHING TO SELL? WANT TO ANNOUNCE YOUR SPECIAL EVENT? Reach over 361,000 Wyoming people with a single classified ad when it is placed in WYCAN (Wyoming Classified Ad Network). Only $135 for 25 words. Contact this newspaper for details.

Septic Tank Pumping: Call Jim Geis at 896-3146. Geis’ Honeywagon.